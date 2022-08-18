Time is of the essence for Nebraska football in 2022

LINCOLN — The countdown officially began Nov. 8.

On a cold, gray Monday late in a 2021 season that would go down as the worst for Nebraska football by win percentage in 64 years, the program started the clock with a pair of decisions that will be judged in the coming months. Coach Scott Frost would return for a fifth season. Much of his staff would not.

The Huskers stiff-armed the prospect of another program reset — a sixth coach this century — in favor of relative continuity and a native son. Amid skepticism, they showed faith.

But time is running out.

“We intend to hit the ground running,” Athletic Director Trev Alberts said then. “This is not an effort to say, ‘Let’s buy three or four more years.’”

The ensuing offseason became akin to a two-minute drill as NU aims to show elusive signs of progress worthy of a deadline extension. The team hired five new assistants of varying backgrounds and experience. It integrated a school-record 16 transfers — including seven who arrived after spring practices — as part of 34 overall newcomers.

NU, 15-29 in four seasons under Frost, must make it work within an historically unstable era of college athletics.

The ability of student-athletes to financially profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) is barely a year old. Conference realignment continues to quake — the Big Ten added Southern California and UCLA in a summer shocker. Loosening transfer rules have created the chaos of what is essentially constant and unrestricted free agency.

“We don’t get tenure in athletics,” Alberts said at Big Ten media days in July. “Winning is kind of not an option for us.”

To what degree Nebraska needs to win is less about a specific victory total and more about the context in which those come. A 3-9 Husker season last year, for example, is more nuanced with the knowledge that every defeat came by single digits against one of the nation’s most difficult schedules. Can this group persevere? Can it swap out mistakes for clutch plays in key moments?

“The players have accepted and furthered the culture of what winning looks like, what it takes to win, what it takes to finish something off,” Nebraska strength coach Zach Duval said on a radio appearance. “That’s been a big deal for us is, yes, let’s attack it — a desire to excel with no fear of failure. But finish. Finish it off. We’ve seen a lot of maturation in that area.”

Not since Nebraska replaced six assistants under Frank Solich between the 2002 and 2003 seasons has the program navigated this much change under a sitting coach. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple — a veteran with a lifetime of college and NFL stories — is taking over play-calling duties as Frost shifts into a CEO role with a more global view of the operation.

Proven assistants Bryan Applewhite (running backs), Mickey Joseph (receivers) and Bill Busch (special teams) joined the mix early in the offseason, as well. So did Donovan Raiola (offensive line), who is embarking on his first major-college coaching gig.

All must mesh with NU’s lone returning offensive assistant Sean Beckton (tight ends) and a defensive staff that has largely stayed intact through Frost’s tenure.

Busch and Joseph worked together at LSU, which has helped, they said. The respect for Whipple, who coached Heisman Trophy finalist and quarterback Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh last season, inspires others to prepare like he does. Beckton has been a bridge between what the offense has been and what the new coaches think it can be.

“I didn’t know any of them beforehand and it’s kind of been a really good fit,” Whipple said. “I like how guys have their own style and bring it to the offense. They brought some ideas and we put things together. But they’re really good people, No. 1, and do a really good job managing their group. Really happy with the core.”

Said Joseph: “We’re here to work together. We know working together is going to help us. They can’t see us divided — we won’t be divided if we work together.”

Transfers face a similar edict as they joined from levels ranging from FCS to the most successful Power Five programs. Some arrive almost like freshmen, with four years of eligibility remaining. Others will be in Lincoln for less than 12 months.

Like sand in an hourglass, the practices and repetitions have steadily passed by never to return. Most of the newcomers don’t have the need or luxury of acclimating behind the scenes for a season or two. Most have played meaningful snaps elsewhere and been coached in proper technique. If they spent their time absorbing Nebraska’s terminology and playbook, players and coaches agree, they can make quick impacts.

Many will be leaned on heavily with upward of a dozen transfers projecting as likely starters: Quarterback Casey Thompson (Texas). Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis (TCU). Receiver Trey Palmer (LSU). Cornerback Tommi Hill (Arizona State). Punter Brian Buschini (Montana). Defensive lineman Stephon Wynn (Alabama). And on and on.

“We just bonded,” Mathis said. “One big part of it is the faster we get closer together, the faster we can take off on this thing and start off with a good approach on the season.”

Finding a way in a short window to meld all the personalities and agendas requires a guiding vision, Alberts said. From Frost. From returning players. Forged through shared adversity. A team full of talent isn’t necessarily a team.

“It doesn’t feel like the old team and the new guys,” Frost said. “It feels like one team right now. Most of that has to do with the leadership on the team.”

Every hour counts. Nebraska is leaving for Ireland the Monday before the Aug. 27 opener — earlier than suggested with the goal of adjusting to a place six time zones ahead of Lincoln. They’ll be on a plane home soon after the final horn as the next weekend North Dakota kicks off a month of home games.

The end of that stretch — Indiana at NU on Oct. 1 — marks another deadline of sorts as Frost’s contract buyout reduces from $15 million to $7.5 million.

The Huskers can cool any hot-seat talk with a few timely results. Now would be a good time for:

A win over a ranked foe

The program has lost 18 straight to Top 25 teams, including 13 in a row under Frost.

Michigan (preseason No. 6), Oklahoma (No. 9), Wisconsin (No. 20) and Iowa represent potential chances to do it.

NU has lost eight straight to the Badgers and seven in a row to the Hawkeyes.

A winning streak of more than two games

It hasn’t happened since Big Red won eight straight between the 2015 and 2016 campaigns.

Getting over the hump

Of Frost’s 29 losses at Nebraska, 20 have come by one possession.

The four-year starting quarterback never led a game-winning drive.

A signature win and a bowl game

The best victories under Frost came in his first year (2018) by topping Minnesota and Michigan State squads that would finish 7-6.

NU hasn’t been to a bowl since 2016 and hasn’t won one it conventionally qualified for since 2013.

“It’s about time to go to a bowl game,” fifth-year edge rusher Caleb Tannor said. “I’m tired now.”

The clock is winding down. But it isn’t reading triple zeros yet.