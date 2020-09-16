Timeline of events leading to Big Ten's decision to play football this fall

Aug. 13: Amid criticism from national media personalities and speculation that Nebraska wanted to leave the Big Ten, Ted Carter and Ronnie Green released another statement reaffirming their commitment to the conference. Bill Moos said later on the radio, "We like the Big Ten, we're going to compete in the Big Ten and be successful in the Big Ten."

Aug. 16: The parents of 81 Husker football players crafted a letter to Kevin Warren seeking better answers about the league's postponement.

Aug. 19: As questions and criticisms remained, Kevin Warren released a letter in which he said a vote did actually take place to postpone the season and that decision would not be revisited. "The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts," he wrote.

Aug. 20: That group of Husker parents wrote another letter to Kevin Warren, this time threatening legal action if its demands for more transparency were not met.

Aug. 21: Nebraska announced that 51 staff members within the athletic department would be furloughed from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and all other staffers would take a 10% salary reduction during that same period.