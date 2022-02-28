To be successful, players must learn to love the grind, Nebraska's Mickey Joseph says

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph says he needs one day to discern who’s part of the problem.

The biggest problem in college football today, Joseph says, is that the kids don’t love the grind. They love the attention that comes with wearing a red “N” on their helmets. They love building followers on social media. But they only “like” the work he demands of them each day.

“When they (only) like it, you’re gonna be in trouble,” Joseph said.

That approach won’t stand in Nebraska’s receivers room, where talented recruits have too often failed to earn coaches’ trust due to inconsistent practice habits. Take Zavier Betts, the former four-star prospect from Bellevue West, for example. Betts played the fourth-most snaps among NU receivers last season despite ranking first in pop and potential.

Why? Because Betts was an “immature kid” when Joesph first arrived. The sophomore would stand out one week and disappear the next. According to Joseph, Betts needed help managing the expectations that came with playing close to home.

“There’s a whole bunch of pressure,” Joseph said. “It's not easy for a kid from Nebraska because everybody wants to know why you're not playing, when you're going to do this, and they’re pulling at you. Zavier is getting pulled all over because he’s an in-state kid.”

Joseph came prepared to handle such situations, though. He believes good habits can be coached, even if that means “I’m gonna be at your neck every five seconds.” And he believes players respond to direct feedback, even if it hurts to hear.

At LSU, Joseph benched 5-star recruit Trey Palmer, who has since transferred to Nebraska, for “not doing things right,” but Palmer still followed Joseph to Nebraska. During the winter, Joseph told Nebraska commit DeColdest Crawford to stay in high school another semester instead of enrolling early for spring ball. Crawford is still coming this fall.

Betts has also responded well to his new coach’s critiques. Since last season, Joseph says Betts has matured “a lot” and has exhibited a more consistent work ethic.

“His best football is ahead of him.” Joseph said “I’m happy where he’s at right now, and I think he’s doing a great job.”

In other words, Betts has grown to love the labor. Now Joseph is looking for eight more receivers to show him the same, and he’s not afraid to nudge them in that direction.

“It’s like a relationship,” Joseph said. “When you first meet your girlfriend or your boyfriend, you like them. But then you grow to love.

“Now it's about me making sure that they're consistent, that they're doing stuff on and off the field. They might like it right now, but we can get them to love it. If it gets to the point and you don't love it this June, I'm gonna know that I gotta move on.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.