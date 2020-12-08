To sort through the Big Ten's bowl confusion, start with the many two-win teams

How strange is college football’s 2020 season?
Two-win Nebraska is starting to appear in bowl projections — with the potential for some nice landing spots if the Huskers beat Minnesota and their crossover-week opponent.
The Huskers are projected by Stadium to play in the Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte against Wake Forest. Other outlets aren't yet projecting NU to a bowl, preferring to elevate 2-2 Wisconsin and 2-3 Maryland into bowl slots at this point.
There are essentially seven slots available for Big Ten teams. Because the NCAA dropped minimum eligibility requirements, every league team is eligible for these slots:
» The College Football Playoff (Jan. 1): This is the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, and Ohio State is the only team with a reasonable shot, barring a spate of rare losses that put Indiana in position.
» The other New Year’s Six Bowls (Dec. 30, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2): That would be the Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and/or Orange Bowls. Teams with a shot at these slots are Indiana, Northwestern and Iowa. Almost certainly one of those three will make it.
» Citrus (Jan. 1): Northwestern, Iowa and Indiana again seem like the best bets. Perhaps Wisconsin if it wins its last two games, which would include a win over Iowa. Opponent comes from the SEC.
» Outback (Jan. 2): Northwestern, Iowa and Indiana, plus perhaps Wisconsin. SEC opponent.
» Duke’s Mayo (Dec. 30): This slot is technically reserved for the Big Ten’s No. 4 team, but it could easily become No. 5 if Iowa, Northwestern, Indiana or Wisconsin land in the above spots. If Wisconsin wins its last two and ascends to the Outback or Citrus, then Iowa probably drops to here. If Wisconsin doesn’t beat Iowa, then this spot is more wide open. Nebraska could fill it. ACC opponent.
» Music City (Dec. 30): This is technically for the No. 5 Big Ten team but, again, it’s more likely to be No. 6. SEC opponent.
» Guaranteed Rate (Dec. 26): For the No. 6 team, but likely to be No. 7. Big 12 opponent.
So let’s assume seven bowl spots. Four have been taken by Ohio State, Indiana, Northwestern and Iowa. They’re in. Count on it.
That leaves three spots for 10 teams, and all of them have two wins.
Who’s most likely to get to three wins this week? Let’s rank them by betting line:
» Penn State is a 15.5-point favorite over Michigan State
» Nebraska is 10.5-point favorite over Minnesota
» Maryland is an 8-point favorite over Rutgers
» Wisconsin is in a pick’em game with Iowa
» Rutgers is a 8.5-point underdog vs. Maryland
» Purdue is a 10-point underdog vs. Indiana
» Minnesota is a 10.5-point underdog vs. Nebraska
» Illinois is a 14.5-point dog vs. Northwestern
» MSU is a 15.5-dog vs. Penn State
» Michigan vs. Ohio State canceled
At least three teams — and as many as seven — will have three wins after this week. By the odds, those teams will be Penn State, Nebraska and Maryland. PSU loses a head-to-head tiebreaker to either NU or UMD (whether or not the Big Ten acknowledges that tiebreaker is another question).
Interestingly, Wisconsin hasn’t played any of those three teams. Its game vs. Iowa is probably the biggest swing game at this point, because UW can leapfrog a lot of teams with that win and another next week. If Wisconsin loses to Iowa and falls to 2-3, it may be challenging for the Badgers to make a case over teams that played more games — especially when Wisconsin will have been on a losing streak.
Nebraska improves its chances of making a bowl by winning. Iowa beating Wisconsin further improves it. So would Northwestern beating Illinois, which owns a win over Nebraska. Rutgers-Maryland is kind of a neutral event, and whoever wins that game will likely be in good shape for a bowl game.
The crossover week will have further impact. NU won't likely know who or where it’s playing on Dec. 19 until much later in the week, and perhaps not until a day after its Minnesota game. We know the Huskers won’t play Ohio State, Indiana or Penn State, since those foes either represent rematches or teams simply slotted higher than Nebraska can finish.
That leaves Rutgers, Maryland, Michigan and Michigan State. Between RU and UMD, one of the two will have three wins at the end of the weekend. MSU is a heavy underdog, and the Wolverines won't be playing.
The juiciest combo for TV purposes would be Nebraska and Michigan, and that could easily happen if the Big Ten resists pairing Wisconsin and Minnesota. If not, Nebraska could be staring at Rutgers.
Nebraska football's 2020 senior class
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.