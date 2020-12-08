To sort through the Big Ten's bowl confusion, start with the many two-win teams

How strange is college football’s 2020 season?

Two-win Nebraska is starting to appear in bowl projections — with the potential for some nice landing spots if the Huskers beat Minnesota and their crossover-week opponent.

The Huskers are projected by Stadium to play in the Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte against Wake Forest. Other outlets aren't yet projecting NU to a bowl, preferring to elevate 2-2 Wisconsin and 2-3 Maryland into bowl slots at this point.

There are essentially seven slots available for Big Ten teams. Because the NCAA dropped minimum eligibility requirements, every league team is eligible for these slots:

» The College Football Playoff (Jan. 1): This is the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, and Ohio State is the only team with a reasonable shot, barring a spate of rare losses that put Indiana in position.

» The other New Year’s Six Bowls (Dec. 30, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2): That would be the Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and/or Orange Bowls. Teams with a shot at these slots are Indiana, Northwestern and Iowa. Almost certainly one of those three will make it.