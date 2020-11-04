Tom Osborne finds a lot to like in Huskers despite lopsided score at Ohio State

Tom Osborne says it’s been “hard to watch” as the Big Ten has allowed Nebraska to play just one football game entering November while most area high school teams have played all season through the pandemic.
And he’s not sure how today’s players are supposed to tackle without risking a penalty.
But the retired hall of fame coach saw promise in the Huskers’ season-opening loss to Ohio State, even given the lopsided final score.
“If we had just played on even terms in terms of penalties and turnovers, I can’t say Nebraska would have won,” he said Tuesday. “But I think it would have been a pretty competitive game.”
Osborne made his comments during an interview for The World-Herald's ongoing series on the 1970 national championship team.
Saturday’s game at Northwestern will be tough, he said, especially with defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams missing the first half because of targeting calls against Ohio State.
Osborne understands the call against Taylor-Britt, although he said the helmet-to-helmet contact wasn’t malicious.
But he expected the flag on Williams to be waived off on replay.
“The hit was primarily with his shoulder right at the numbers,” Osborne said. “It looked to me like a pretty good tackle.
“Now it seems like any hard hit above the waist is subject to being a targeting call.”
Nebraska’s tackling overall was good against Ohio State, he said, and the young defensive line “seemed to hold up pretty well” against a decorated offensive line.
“A lot of those young guys hadn’t played very much,” he said. “Physically, they have the tools. To go against a good team like that and make sure the line of scrimmage wasn’t a disaster, I thought was encouraging to see.”
Other bright spots:
» The kicking game “didn’t kill us.”
» The Huskers moved the ball, generating 370 total yards, and held the Buckeyes’ top two backs to less than 4 yards a carry.
» Although Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields had “an exceptional day” passing, the NU pass rush did generate three sacks.
NU’s quarterbacks, Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, lost a fumble apiece. Osborne said that likely was a result of going months without facing much tackling.
“But I think we’ve got two guys who are really good players,” he said.
Osborne said he expects the Huskers to be competitive in every remaining game. He just hopes they get a chance to play them.
He sympathized with NU’s dissent when the Big Ten announced it would scrap fall football before deciding to start playing Oct. 24.
“At least to me, it has made no sense why this whole thing has been delayed and dragged out like this,” he said. “And then to get nine games jammed into nine straight weeks, with no open dates, no possibility of rescheduling a game that’s been halted by the virus, is really unfortunate.
“It may be hard to say who the division champs, the true Big Ten champion is if you have a few more cancellations. And it certainly doesn’t bode well for the playoffs, either.”
