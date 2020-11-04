Tom Osborne finds a lot to like in Huskers despite lopsided score at Ohio State

Tom Osborne says it’s been “hard to watch” as the Big Ten has allowed Nebraska to play just one football game entering November while most area high school teams have played all season through the pandemic.

And he’s not sure how today’s players are supposed to tackle without risking a penalty.

But the retired hall of fame coach saw promise in the Huskers’ season-opening loss to Ohio State, even given the lopsided final score.

“If we had just played on even terms in terms of penalties and turnovers, I can’t say Nebraska would have won,” he said Tuesday. “But I think it would have been a pretty competitive game.”

Osborne made his comments during an interview for The World-Herald's ongoing series on the 1970 national championship team.

Saturday’s game at Northwestern will be tough, he said, especially with defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams missing the first half because of targeting calls against Ohio State.

Osborne understands the call against Taylor-Britt, although he said the helmet-to-helmet contact wasn’t malicious.