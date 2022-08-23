Tom Shatel's Press Box Lounge: Looking back at Nebraska football's 1992 trip to Japan

From staff reports
Tom Shatel joined The World-Herald in 1991 as a sports columnist. Now join him in "Tom Shatel's Press Box Lounge," where he provides commentary on today's biggest sports stories.
In this episode, Tom is joined by the Associated Press' Eric Olson to look back at the last time Nebraska football played overseas during a 1992 trip to Japan to face Kansas State.
Tags
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!