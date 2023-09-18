 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom Shatel's Press Pass: What to expect ahead of Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech

  • Updated
The Omaha World-Herald's Tom Shatel and Evan Bland break down what Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule had to say ahead of the Husker's Louisiana Tech game and take away's from the Husker's 35-11 win over Northern Illinois.

