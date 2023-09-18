Tom Shatel's Press Pass: What to expect ahead of Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech

Don't miss the latest Tom Shatel's Press Pass, where Tom Shatel and Evan Bland break down what to expect from Nebraska ahead of the Huskers' game against Louisiana Tech.
Photos: Nebraska hosts NIU in 2023 home opener
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against Northern Illinois during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (31) can't quite reach the ball during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chief Borders (14) walks off the field following the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) runs with the ball during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Jalen Johnson (16) during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Jalen Johnson (16) adjusts his pads after a play against Nebraska during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Princewill Umanmielen (18) eyes Northern Illinois' J.J. Lippe (79) during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) is brought down the by the Northern Illinois defense during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A light show before the fourth quarter of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) runs in for a touchdown against Northern Illinois during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A light show before the fourth quarter of the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billy Kemp IV (1) is brought down by the Northern Illinois defense during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (13) is brought down by Northern Illinois' Amariyun Knighten (29) during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A light show before the fourth quarter of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) takes a snap during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A screen illuminates fans during the second half of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ethan Nation (28) and Nebraska's Tamon Lynum (15) walk off the field following the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock watches his team during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska spirit squad members celebrate a touchdown against Northern Illinois during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule walks off the field following the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) celebrates getting past Northern Illinois' Jacob Finley (20) in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Chris Carter (11) is spun to the turf by Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) and Javin Wright (33) in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) runs past Northern Illinois' DaRon Gilbert (23) in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (31) celebrates a play against Northern Illinois in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Gavin Williams (21) is brought down by Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher (0), Mikai Gbayor (42) and Ty Robinson (9) in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (7) watches from the sidelines during their game against Northern Illinois in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) is introduced as the starting quarterback against Northern Illinois ahead of the college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jimari Butler (10) celebrates tripping up Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi (12) in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (13) celebrates a play against Northern Illinois in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) runs past Northern Illinois' Jacob Finley (20) in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) celebrates a Husker touchdown in their game against Northern Illinois in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tristan Alvano (30) kicks an extra point against Northern Illinois in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska tries to block a field goal by Northern Illinois' Jake Seibert (30) in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jimari Butler (10) trips up Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi (12) in the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) celebrates a touchdown by Nebraska's Billy Kemp IV (1) against Northern Illinois during the first quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule talks with officials during the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Javin Wright (33) stretches out for Northern Illinois' Antario Brown (1) during the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans in the student section hold their shoes in the air for a Nebraska kick-off during the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule watches his team during the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi (12) hands the ball off to Northern Illinois' Antario Brown (1) during the first quarter of a college football game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium before the first quarter of a college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium before the first quarter of a college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tristan Alvano (30) kicks off the game during the first quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi (12) throws during the first quarter of a college football game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi (12) throws during the first quarter of a college football game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule walks the sideline during the first quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (13) runs the ball against Northern Illinois during the first quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule walks the sideline during the first quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billy Kemp IV (1) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the first quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) celebrates a touchdown with Nebraska's Billy Kemp IV (1) during the first quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium during the first quarter of a college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Nolan Potter (69) blocks Nebraska's Jimari Butler (10) during the first quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jimari Butler (10) attempts to block a pass by Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi (12) as Butler is blocked by Northern Illinois' Nolan Potter (69) during the first quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jacob Hood (71) blocks Nebraska's MJ Sherman (48) during the first quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Jake Seibert (30) kicks in a field goal to score against Nebraska during the first quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) runs the ball against Northern Illinois' Devonte O'Malley (8) and Northern Illinois' James Ester (1) during the first quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska alumn Danny Noonan is honored during the second quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium during the second quarter of a college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) hands the ball off to Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) during the second quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) hands the ball off to Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) during the second quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) is tackled by Northern Illinois' Nate Valcarcel (9) and Northern Illinois' Muhammed Jammeh (21) during the second quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium during the second quarter of a college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) hands the ball off to Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) during the second quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) hands the ball off to Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) during the second quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska alumn Danny Noonan is honored during the second quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium during the second quarter of a college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium during the second quarter of a college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Tom Foley (98) is pressured while punting in the end zone by Nebraska's Grant Tagge (56) and Nebraska's Javin Wright (33) during the second quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Tyler Jackson (0) tackles Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) during the second quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) waits for the snap during the second quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Thomas Fidone II (24) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the second quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Thomas Fidone II (24) celebrates a touchdown against Northern Illinois during the second quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi (12) throws against Nebraska's Javin Wright (33) and Nebraska's Jimari Butler (10) during the second quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Grayson Barnes (81) misses the catch while being guarded by Nebraska's Omar Brown (12) during the second quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg looks to hand off the ball against Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Thomas Fidone II scores in the second quarter against Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Jashon Prophete pulls down Nebraska's Thomas Fidone II in the second quarter in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg runs for yards against Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Nate Valcarcel tries to tackle Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg in the second quarter in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg passes in the second quarter against Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska does the tunnel walk from the north east corner before playing Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska does the tunnel walk from the north east corner before playing Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Bullock (84) tries to run past Northern Illinois' Jacob Finley (20) after a catch during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Bullock (84) is tackled Northern Illinois' Jacob Finley (20) after a catch during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Finley would lose his helmet on the play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Bullock (84) is tackled Northern Illinois' Jacob Finley (20) after a catch during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Finley would lose his helmet on the play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Bullock (84) is tackled Northern Illinois' Jacob Finley (20) after a catch during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Finley would lose his helmet on the play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) escapes the grasp of Northern Illinois' George Gumbs (18) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) escapes the grasp of Northern Illinois' George Gumbs (18) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Jalen Johnson (16) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Jalen Johnson (16) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Jalen Johnson (16) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Jalen Johnson (16) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Jalen Johnson (16) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) runs the ball during the third quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium as Nebraska takes on Northern Illinois during the third quarter of a college football game in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium as Nebraska takes on Northern Illinois during the third quarter of a college football game in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium as Nebraska takes on Northern Illinois during the third quarter of a college football game in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) throws during the third quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Chris Carter (11) misses the catch in front of Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A young fan holds up a pair of bones during the third quarter of a college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) throws during the third quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) stiff arms Northern Illinois' Javaughn Byrd (2) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Bullock (84) stiff arms Northern Illinois' Jacob Finley (20) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Memorial Stadium as Nebraska takes on Northern Illinois during the fourth quarter of a college football game in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Scott (66) blocks Northern Illinois' Demond Taylor Jr. (10) during the fourth quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the fourth quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Scott (66) and Nebraska's Ethan Piper (57) block Northern Illinois' Cade Haberman (51) during the fourth quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) celebrates his touchdown with Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (54) during the fourth quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi (12) throws during the fourth quarter of a college football game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) waits for the snap from Nebraska's Ben Scott (66) during the fourth quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (54) blocks Northern Illinois' Raishein Thomas (4) during the fourth quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) looks to throw during the fourth quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Dane Pardridge (23) runs the ball against Nebraska's Grant Tagge (56) during the fourth quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Jalen Johnson (16) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) leaps over Northern Illinois' Nate Valcarcel (9) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) looks over to the sideline for the play during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) rushes the ball in the red zone during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Bullock (84) tries to run past Northern Illinois' Jacob Finley (20) after a catch during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule shows his displeasure with a call during the second half of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Jalen Johnson (16) during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, right, talks with Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola during the second half of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans enjoy a light show complete with drones before the start of the fourth quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans enjoy a light show complete with drones before the start of the fourth quarter of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule shows his displeasure with a call during the second half of a college football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chief Borders (14) celebrates a play against Northern Illinois during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich (3) and Nebraska's DeShon Singleton (8) chase after Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi (12) during the first half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Scarlets Dance Team performs during a break in the second half of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield watches his team during the second half of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billy Kemp IV (1) gets up in the face of Northern Illinois' Amariyun Knighten (29) after a play during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska sideline celebrates a turnover against Northern Illinois during the second half of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Huskers won the game 35-11.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton (8) stretches ahead of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Herbie Husker greets fans prior to the Nebraska and Northern Illinois game in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White walks with the team during their Unity Walk into the stadium before they play Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska does their Unity Walk into the stadium before they play Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive ahead of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Riley Van Poppel (94) walks onto the field from the northeast corner for warmups ahead of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton (8) blows a bubble while stretching ahead of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Bollwitt, of O'Neill, Neb., carries his daughter Jordyn, 5, on his shoulders ahead of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Larry the Cable Guy arrives ahead of the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts talks with head coach Matt Rhule prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tristan Alvano (30) warms up with Nebraska's Brian Buschini (18) prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts talks with spectators prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (7) warms up prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (7) warms up prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (7) warms up prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) warms up prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) warms up prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) warms up prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg (10) warms up prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, right, talks with Nebraska's Marcus Washington (13) as he walks off the field during a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Jake Gassaway (25) waits for the a play to start against Nebraska during a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Gassaway went to Millard South.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Cade Haberman (51) lines up against during a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Haberman played for Omaha Westside.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Jordan Hansen (7) tries to drag down Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) during the second quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Northern Illinois' Jashon Prophete (24) tries to drag down Nebraska's Nebraska's Thomas Fidone II (24) during the second quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tristan Alvano (30) kicks off during the second quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, right, talks to his team during a timeout against Norther Illinois a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eric Fields (29) tries to tackle Nebraska's Marcus Washington (13) after he a made a catch during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule talks to officials during the third quarter of a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
