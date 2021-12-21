Tommi Hill took the long road to Nebraska, but the defensive back has no regrets

Tommi Hill wasn’t worried.

The defensive back supposes many players might have been nervous about the situation he found himself in earlier this month. With the position coach who recruited him to Arizona State no longer there, the Florida native entered the transfer portal with no guarantee of his next destination. Thirteen interested schools and 25 missed phone calls in the first day could have been overwhelming to parse through.

But one of those programs was Nebraska. Suddenly Hill wasn’t starting his recruiting process from scratch.

The Huskers were a finalist for the former four-star defensive back in the 2020 cycle because of coach Scott Frost and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, Hill said. And while his other top choice at the time, Oklahoma, had undergone a coaching change since then, he saw the same familiar faces in Lincoln that he’d known for years.

“The position coach and the head coach take care of their players,” Hill told The World-Herald. “They were still on me after I went into the portal. Me and Coach Fisher were chopping it up from there.”