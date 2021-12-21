 Skip to main content
Tommi Hill took the long road to Nebraska, but the defensive back has no regrets
FOOTBALL

Tommi Hill

Tommi Hill (No. 6) has no regrets about taking the long way to Lincoln. “I made a good choice on what I was looking for out of high school,” Hill said. “My coach left, so I did the same thing going into the transfer portal.” He quickly fell back in with Nebraska assistant Travis Fisher, who “keeps it real” about how he’s playing.

 RICK SCUTERI, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Husker football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Tommi Hill wasn’t worried.

The defensive back supposes many players might have been nervous about the situation he found himself in earlier this month. With the position coach who recruited him to Arizona State no longer there, the Florida native entered the transfer portal with no guarantee of his next destination. Thirteen interested schools and 25 missed phone calls in the first day could have been overwhelming to parse through.

But one of those programs was Nebraska. Suddenly Hill wasn’t starting his recruiting process from scratch.

The Huskers were a finalist for the former four-star defensive back in the 2020 cycle because of coach Scott Frost and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, Hill said. And while his other top choice at the time, Oklahoma, had undergone a coaching change since then, he saw the same familiar faces in Lincoln that he’d known for years.

“The position coach and the head coach take care of their players,” Hill told The World-Herald. “They were still on me after I went into the portal. Me and Coach Fisher were chopping it up from there.”

Two days after going in the portal Dec. 8, Hill was on campus at Nebraska taking the official visit he never got around to after committing to the Sun Devils in July 2020. He saw facilities that left an impression the way virtual tours and Zoom calls didn’t. He met staffers in academic support that he wanted to work with.

He announced the Huskers as his choice a day after the trip ended.

Hill becomes the first clear example in the brief history of the transfer portal of NU recouping a prospect that got away the first time. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said last month it’s the new reality of college football — especially now, when players can change schools once without the penalty of sitting out a year — that a player’s process doesn’t necessarily end even when they sign elsewhere.

“I’ve learned a long time (ago): That’s why you always recruit well, even if a kid is not coming to your university,” Beckton said. “You recruit the family just like they’re coming to your university. If they decide to go somewhere else, you always encourage them at their university. A lot of times that helps you in the end on the back end of things, particularly with the transfer portal and kids wanting to transfer out.”

In Hill’s case, circumstances changed. His primary recruiter at ASU, defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins, was among those implicated in an NCAA investigation of multiple recruiting violations and suspended by the school. It happened right before last season, when the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Hill saw time as a reserve cornerback across 11 games and made nine tackles.

The DB has no regrets about taking the long way to Lincoln.

“I made a good choice on what I was looking for out of high school,” Hill said. “My coach left, so I did the same thing going into the transfer portal.”

He quickly fell back in with Fisher, who “keeps it real” about how he’s playing. No sugarcoating with Coach Fish — if it’s bad, it’s bad. If it’s good, he’ll say that too. Hill will get to Nebraska on Jan. 10 with the chance to play safety or on the edge and contribute to a secondary that will be replacing three starters.

Hill is one of five transfers to join the Huskers this offseason and the only defender after receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State), offensive lineman Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado), kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman) and punter Brian Buschini (Montana).

Hill’s former high school coach at Orlando Edgewater, Cameron Duke, said the DB is a “fierce competitor” known for his big personality and vocal nature on and off the field. What was important to the teen a year ago — relationships — remained a priority when he put himself back on the open market this month.

Nebraska was right there to pick up where it left off.

“You get one chance to make the right decision when you get in the portal and he felt really good with the coaches and being able to compete right away,” Duke said. “He wants to find a way to see the field and I think he’s going to — he’s that talented and that special.”