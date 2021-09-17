Tom's Tailgate Takes: After the Week of the Century, it's time for Nebraska to attack

But Frost was clearly miffed about the timeouts Buffalo kept calling. And he was out to draw some late blood.

A little attitude never hurt any football team, especially one looking for its first winning season in four years.

What does that mean Saturday? Possibly some trick plays. Possibly some things Frost and Matt Lubick have saved up for the occasion.

A lot will depend on the availability of injured skill-position players like Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Omar Manning.

Frost is walking a fine line this week. If those three are 100%, go with it. But let’s be honest: The next three weeks, starting at Michigan State, are bigger games for this season.

If they aren't 100%, that limits your play-making and play-calling options. That doesn’t mean you don’t fight this week. It means there’s a fine line between macho and being smart. Managing the season.

A lot of folks think they know what’s going to happen. What we don’t know is how Nebraska will play, how they’ll fight. Frost says he wants to attack, says there’s nothing to lose.

For Nebraska-Oklahoma? Go with it. And go for it.

» Hopefully nobody will be watching rugby Saturday.