Tom's Tailgate Takes: Michigan State starts most important stretch of Nebraska's season

I sought an expert this week: Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who played for Iowa from 1998-2002.

That was the beginning of the Kirk Ferentz Era. Chinander, then an offensive lineman, was with Ferentz when he went 1-10, 3-9, 7-5 and finally 11-2 in 2002, tying for the Big Ten title and playing in the Orange Bowl.

So how did the Hawkeyes do it? Is there one game that changed the team? One play? One player?

“You have to get a little taste of success,” Chinander said. “Whether that’s 6-6 or 7-5 and going to a bowl game. The next season it’s kind of expected and it gets a little better and better.

“It’s kind of a culmination. You get stuck in the feeling on Sundays and Mondays that you just lost a game, whether it’s by a little or a lot. It’s kind of the same old thing. Until it’s not.

“Then it feels really good. And then you want that again.”

Chinander didn’t reveal any secret. And that’s the point.

There’s no formula to switching from losing to winning, no secret to learning how to win close games.

Every group of players and coaches must figure it out for themselves.