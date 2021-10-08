Tom's Tailgate Takes: Nebraska must treat the Michigan game like it's the Super Bowl

They are twin coaches from different programs.
And eras. When Jim Harbaugh ran for two touchdowns to lead Michigan over Nebraska in the Fiesta Bowl (27-23) on Jan. 1, 1986, Scott Frost was three days from his 11th birthday.
They’re tied together by circumstance. Both played quarterback. Both became hot commodities in the coaching market.
And both were hired by their alma maters to restore the legacies — winning — from the days of Bo Schembechler and Tom Osborne.
But really, Harbaugh and Frost don’t have that much in common as they meet under the lights Saturday night.
In his sixth year, Harbaugh has won 54 games, had three 10-win seasons and been to five bowls. In his fourth season, Frost is looking for his first bowl.
Then there is the matter of Saturday’s game.
It’s big for Harbaugh. Because they’re all big at Michigan. But Michigan won’t judge its season by what happens in Lincoln.
That will come on Oct. 30, when Michigan goes to Michigan State. And Nov. 27 when Ohio State travels to the Big House.
Harbaugh is 3-3 against the Spartans and 0-fer against the Buckeyes.
For Frost, it’s a different story.
He can change the narrative of his tenure with a win over Michigan. He can put his Huskers on a path toward that first bowl game. And perhaps change the course going forward.
Mostly, he can win a big game.
Therein lies the difference. Harbaugh is tethered to games against MSU and OSU and mainly Ohio State. Coaching at Michigan is all about that game.
At Nebraska, it's about delivering in big games, period.
There’s an argument to be made that the Nebraska man needs Saturday more than the Michigan man.
Which brings up an interesting scenario for Nebraska and Frost.
For much of the last 25 years, while the Husker program was in various stages of rebuild and decline, other programs have taken advantage of the opportunity.
Kansas State in 1998. Oklahoma in 2000. Kansas in 2005. Arizona State in 1996. And others to varying degrees.
They set their sights on beating Nebraska. Put all the chips on the table. The win brought credibility, confidence. It was a launching point.
That’s never been a Nebraska thing. Every game is treated the same; the fallout from so many years of not having a rival. But the Huskers in their current state could use a boost.
The kind that comes from beating Michigan. Yes, even a Big Blue program that hasn’t won the Big Ten since 2004. There's plenty of Big Ten cred left in that proud program.
It’s Nebraska’s turn now, to put all the chips on the table, treat a game like it's the Super Bowl and then go out and win it. Frost needs it.
The guy across on the other sideline wouldn’t like it, but he would certainly understand.
» Earlier this week I put in an interview request with ESPN. I wanted a few minutes with Desmond Howard.
Never heard back. Shocking.
Howard, the Heisman Trophy winner from Michigan and ESPN College GameDay regular, remains infamous in this neck of the football world.
Over a year ago, before COVID-19 vaccines were created and before the 2020 football season, Howard blasted Nebraska for wanting to play football.
During a TV interview, Howard said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren should “tell Nebraska to get the hell out” of the Big Ten.
A year later, I wanted to ask Howard how he felt about Nebraska now. Emotions were running high then. Cooler heads have prevailed. NU has a new athletic director. Nebraska is all-in on the Big Ten.
I also wanted to chat with Howard about Frost and Harbaugh, the state of the Big Ten, etc.
I’d still love to chat. But I won’t be holding my breath.
» Recently I made what can only be described as an archeological find.
A mini football helmet, painted half with the Nebraska helmet and half with Michigan’s famous winged design.
I bought it at the 2005 Alamo Bowl. Remember the Alamo?
That was one of the more unique bowl games in Nebraska history. A month before that game, Nebraska was 5-4 and with games against K-State and Colorado remaining, was staring at a second straight year without a bowl.
NU had just lost 40-15 at Kansas and folks wanted Bill Callahan fired. Some fans were wearing paper bags over their heads.
Then they somehow beat KSU. And then whipped CU in Boulder. And the Alamo scooped up Nebraska and its fans and pitted them against Lloyd Carr and Michigan.
After a 32-28 comeback win fueled by Terrence Nunn, Cory Ross and Zac Taylor, defensive end Jay Moore declared, “This is going to take off. You better watch out for Nebraska.”
Of course, nobody beat Nebraska in its second home, the Alamodome. NU went 5-0 there, with two Big 12 championship wins and Alamo Bowl wins over Big Ten teams Northwestern, Michigan State and Michigan.
Maybe someone can paint a Riverwalk around Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
» This thing Saturday night sets up as contact chess.
On the surface, this shouldn’t be a fancy brawl. Who can run? Who can stop the run? Who’s more physical? Who’s going to blink? Who’s not?
And yet I think Nebraska’s offensive line is not there yet, it’s going to take something extra from Frost and Adrian Martinez.
Some plan to get the ball out of Martinez’ hands quick. Some option will be necessary. Michigan has speed. But unless you prepare for the option every week, it’s hard to stop if executed right.
This will be a nice test of Frost in a big moment and an accurate gauge of where the program is today and perhaps where it's headed.
» Game I want to watch: Penn State-Iowa. This one never disappoints in dramatics. The added bonus this year is that if the Big Ten gets two teams in the College Football Playoff, one of them might be this survivor. Oh by the way, CFP chairman Gary Barta will be there.
»Tom’s Pick: Nebraska has to play clean, like last week, but the Husker offense presents more problems than Rutgers or Wisconsin. Nebraska 28, Michigan 24.
