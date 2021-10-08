Tom's Tailgate Takes: Nebraska must treat the Michigan game like it's the Super Bowl

Maybe someone can paint a Riverwalk around Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

» This thing Saturday night sets up as contact chess.

On the surface, this shouldn’t be a fancy brawl. Who can run? Who can stop the run? Who’s more physical? Who’s going to blink? Who’s not?

And yet I think Nebraska’s offensive line is not there yet, it’s going to take something extra from Frost and Adrian Martinez.

Some plan to get the ball out of Martinez’ hands quick. Some option will be necessary. Michigan has speed. But unless you prepare for the option every week, it’s hard to stop if executed right.

This will be a nice test of Frost in a big moment and an accurate gauge of where the program is today and perhaps where it's headed.

» Game I want to watch: Penn State-Iowa. This one never disappoints in dramatics. The added bonus this year is that if the Big Ten gets two teams in the College Football Playoff, one of them might be this survivor. Oh by the way, CFP chairman Gary Barta will be there.