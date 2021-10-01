Tom's Tailgate Takes: Nebraska's defense gives the Huskers a chance

Tom’s Tailgate:
Let’s punt on the topic of the week. And talk about something that should put a smile on every Husker fan.
Erik Chinander’s Blackshirts.
They have become the story of the season. Man, are these crazy kids fun to watch.
People love touchdowns and highlights and calling plays. But deep down, hard-playing defense is the way to a football fan’s heart.
Football is a sport for boys who like to run into things. That’s the 2021 Blackshirts.
Earlier this week, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, an old Big Ten linebacker, called the Blackshirts “11 heartbeats operating as one.”
Talking about last week’s game at Michigan State — in which the Spartans didn’t have a first down in the second half — Chinander said, “I just saw the emotion, the violence and the speed and that made me very happy.”
It’s been a long time since we’ve heard comments like that about a Nebraska defense. Some are saying this is the best unit since 2010.
In other words, the Big Ten has never seen Nebraska play defense like this.
That comes with context.
The Blackshirts rank seventh in the Big Ten in points allowed and ninth in total defense. The Big Ten is a tough crowd.
But the way the Blackshirts are playing gives NU admission to every Big Ten game. It gives the Huskers a chance. And it’s by far the best sign of progress in Scott Frost’s four years.
It’s a group with graybeards but also gets its fuel from youthful passion, including in-state products like Garrett Nelson, Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, for those keeping score at home.
The success is based on teamwork. A stout defensive line frees up the linebackers to make plays. The secondary often locks down long enough to let the front seven attack the backfield, though there could be more sacks.
For a program that has tried to outthink itself for years, it’s refreshing to see good football players flying to the ball without stopping first to ask for directions.
The best part is, it’s a pleasant surprise. There was no hype that this would happen. And their emergence gives hope that the other areas lagging behind might eventually catch up.
For now, Nebraska has a defense. A damn good one.
And every time they take the field, it feels like Nebraska football. It feels like you better watch.
There are five home games left. Can the Blackshirts and home crowd create a little atmosphere together? Can that lead to something else?
That’s hope. That’s what this defense has brought to the season.
» On Thursday at the Big Red Breakfast, A.D. Trev Alberts praised Nebraska for displaying “will” and “want-to” and fight.
Now you might say, isn’t that what they’re supposed to do?
Shouldn’t that be a given?
Back in the olden days, yes. But when you’ve been a losing program every year, it’s hard to fight. It’s easier to lose.
At some point, the fighter needs a victory to keep going.
Which brings us to Saturday and Northwestern.
» Don’t Nebraska high schools produce a punter or two each year who can average over 40 yards? Asking for a friend.
» Whatever happened to Jordan Westerkamp?
» Game I want to watch: Michigan at Wisconsin.
The futility of the Badger offense makes this a tossup.
Michigan scored 141 points in its first three games before being held to 20 by Rutgers last week. Wisconsin’s defense could rough up Michigan. And that could help Nebraska next week.
» This one’s intriguing because it might be the last time these old Big Eight schools meet in the regular season. OU’s going to get a taste of what it’s like to be a villain on the road. Throw in the fact that it feels like the Sooners are a loss away from chaos, and I’ll find a TV in the press box.
» Have a hunch we’ll see freshman Teddy Prochazka on Saturday night. Teddy was a man amongst boys at Elkhorn South.
I’m eager to see how he stacks up in the Big Ten. There will be lessons. But he’s going to be a good one.
» Tom’s Pick: Nebraska 20, Northwestern 13.
