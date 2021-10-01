Tom's Tailgate Takes: Nebraska's defense gives the Huskers a chance

But the way the Blackshirts are playing gives NU admission to every Big Ten game. It gives the Huskers a chance. And it’s by far the best sign of progress in Scott Frost’s four years.

It’s a group with graybeards but also gets its fuel from youthful passion, including in-state products like Garrett Nelson, Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, for those keeping score at home.

The success is based on teamwork. A stout defensive line frees up the linebackers to make plays. The secondary often locks down long enough to let the front seven attack the backfield, though there could be more sacks.

For a program that has tried to outthink itself for years, it’s refreshing to see good football players flying to the ball without stopping first to ask for directions.

The best part is, it’s a pleasant surprise. There was no hype that this would happen. And their emergence gives hope that the other areas lagging behind might eventually catch up.

For now, Nebraska has a defense. A damn good one.

And every time they take the field, it feels like Nebraska football. It feels like you better watch.