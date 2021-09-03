Tom's Tailgate Takes: The 'Red Carpet Experience' warms even a sellout skeptic's heart

Tailgate Takes:

» When it comes to the sellout streak, I’ve become a skeptic.

I get that it’s seen as the last survivor of Nebraska football traditions, still standing after all the changes and storms and seasons. A true hero.

But if donors have to buy hundreds of tickets to make the sellout, what does it really mean? That’s not in the spirit of the sellout streak. It feels forced.

For me, the streak symbolized the fervent loyalty of the Husker fan, through thick and thin, though mostly through thick and thick.

If it should end, life would go on. People are only human. The product on the field should be the priority — that’s why the sellouts happen after all.

But it also seems a good time to re-evaluate the capacity size of Memorial Stadium and think about making it a better and more comfortable fan experience. And start a new streak.

And then earlier this week, NU unveiled the “Red Carpet Experience.” That happened when two donors bought out the remaining tickets for Saturday’s Fordham game — and gave them to underprivileged youth.

That melts this old skeptic’s heart.