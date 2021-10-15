Tom's Tailgate Takes: Who needs a slogan? Maybe the Huskers do against Minnesota

If Nebraska can get to five wins by Ohio State, it will set up three chances at a signature win that would put the Huskers in a bowl. A November to remember, indeed.

But that starts with a victory over Minnesota, a team missing its top two running backs but still with plenty of physical brutes and a savvy quarterback. And likely in front of a crowd of around 40,000, maybe less.

If Nebraska plays like it has in recent weeks, particularly in the playmaking pass department, it should have a good chance to win. The Huskers have proven they can take a punch. But they have to get off the mat one more time before next week’s bye.

If they don’t win, well, Nebraska’s season might need a boat. A life boat.

» Fleck is a certifiable character. He comes off as a goofball. He gets under people’s skin, including Frost's probably.

But Minnesota football is no gimmick. Fleck can coach.

Two years ago his Gophers won 11 games, including the Outback Bowl over Auburn. You saw the way they handled Nebraska. That was substance — not smoke, mirrors or slogans.