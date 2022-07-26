Tom's Take: Scott Frost was all business at Big Ten media days

The days of bold words and promises are long gone. Because of practice schedule demands back in Lincoln, Scott Frost was in and out of Big Ten media days before most other coaches had arrived and some media had settled into their seats.

As Frost walked on stage, there was an awkward silence as the Big Ten staffer who introduced him waited for him to make an opening statement. Finally, he said, "Let's go to questions."

It's fitting. As Frost enters year five at Nebraska, the time for talk is over. It's time for action.

Frost's demeanor here signified that approach. He was all business. Some described him as "chippy." His answers were short and to the point. Some coaches try to project optimism and attitude. Frost did not.

There weren't a lot of headlines. Frost addressed the importance of NIL in Nebraska, the challenge of fitting in 15 transfers. An offensive line with initial push. He gave the Big Ten a pat on the back for being bold in adding USC and UCLA. So on and so forth.

When he was asked about stepping away from the offense, he corrected the media member and said that that isn't accurate. He's still involved. It's a collaboration with coordinator Mark Whipple.

When he was asked about pressure, he said there is always pressure at jobs like Nebraska. Asked how he would define a successful season: "Winning." The scribe followed by saying, "12-0?" Frost shot the man a glance.

That probably deserved a stare, but when the head coach won't elaborate, won't give much, that happens.

It's media day. Take it for what it's worth. I'm interested in the progression of Frost the coach, and how he's changed. He bounced into this event in 2018 full of confidence and cocksure swagger. Get ready, it's coming. Four years later Frost was in and out like he was not even here. Four straight losing seasons will do that.

Why that matters is because of the man in the back of the room. Trev Alberts, NU Athletic Director, is paying attention. Taking mental notes. On the field and certainly off the field, too. Most Big Ten coaches command the moment like a CEO. Talking about giving up play-calling, Frost said he didn't want to be a CEO. Alberts, surrounded by a pack of Nebraska media in the back of the room, is that CEO. He has a clear vision and plan for Nebraska football. Does Frost fit that plan?