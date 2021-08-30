Tom's Takes: A strange home opener; Tests of mental toughness; A touching Adrian Martinez story

This is where we are now. But this schedule will be a mirror. We'll find out how much toughness and backbone are in this program over the next 11 games.

3. This week's presser was different than last week.

It starts with Scott Frost saying he had to throw out half the offensive game plan when Illinois came out in a different defensive alignment than what NU coaches planned for.

Yes, this was Illini coach Bret Bielema's first game. There was going to be some guessing. But were there no contingencies for the even front that Illinois came out in?

This one had Husker Nation talking and wondering if Frost is playing checkers. I wonder if the thing that spooked Frost was the way his offensive line was playing — not well — and that was what changed the game plan. Was he protecting his linemen by taking the blame? I know that sounds outlandish. I just can't imagine Frost making an admission like this.

It's hard to believe Frost, as a former quarterback who had to call audibles and know what to do when the defense adjusted, couldn't adjust here. If it's true, then Frost better get some help. He chose to take on the Big Ten's experienced coaches with his UCF staff. There are 11 other defensive coordinators on the schedule taking note.