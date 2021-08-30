 Skip to main content
Tom's Takes: A strange home opener; Tests of mental toughness; A touching Adrian Martinez story
1. This is my 32nd Nebraska football home opener and it's already shaping up as the strangest.

Start with the fact it's the first home game with fans since 2019. Now add the negative vibe from Saturday's loss at Illinois, a sense of resignation from many fans, the sellout streak questions, an uptick in COVID cases, and Fordham as the opponent.

Just weird.

All eyes will be on The Streak this week. Will it end? How many people care?

As I sit here, I'm looking at the red sign in Memorial Stadium that reads "NCAA Record 375 Consecutive Sellouts." Does that sign come down? How much fight is in this football team?

Strange questions for opening week. Strange week.

2. I learned long ago never to question a football player's toughness or what's in his heart. That said, Nebraska's mental toughness is being questioned by a lot of folks.

Forget prosperity, this is a team that can't seem to stop the dam from breaking, can't put its foot down when something goes wrong. One thing seems to lead to another, as was the case at Illinois.

In Monday's presser it came out that the team didn't get music during practice. They had to create their own energy. The players brought that up. And Adrian Martinez was asked if he had a message for the fans.

This is where we are now. But this schedule will be a mirror. We'll find out how much toughness and backbone are in this program over the next 11 games.

3. This week's presser was different than last week.

It starts with Scott Frost saying he had to throw out half the offensive game plan when Illinois came out in a different defensive alignment than what NU coaches planned for.

Yes, this was Illini coach Bret Bielema's first game. There was going to be some guessing. But were there no contingencies for the even front that Illinois came out in?

This one had Husker Nation talking and wondering if Frost is playing checkers. I wonder if the thing that spooked Frost was the way his offensive line was playing — not well — and that was what changed the game plan. Was he protecting his linemen by taking the blame? I know that sounds outlandish. I just can't imagine Frost making an admission like this.

It's hard to believe Frost, as a former quarterback who had to call audibles and know what to do when the defense adjusted, couldn't adjust here. If it's true, then Frost better get some help. He chose to take on the Big Ten's experienced coaches with his UCF staff. There are 11 other defensive coordinators on the schedule taking note.

4. Finally, a story I didn't share Saturday but one I think needs telling.

Martinez was one of the last Huskers to walk off the field after Saturday's game. He looked tired, exhausted, mentally down. You can imagine.

Martinez had had a tough day in the loss, some good plays, some bad, some missed. He could certainly imagine what was being said and what would be said about him. Really a tough moment for him.

As he was nearing the tunnel to the locker room, he spied a family standing in the front row. Father, mother, young daughter. All wearing Husker gear. The dad was clapping for the players. The mom and daughter were cheering.

Martinez changed directions and headed over to the family. He took off his wristband and handed it to the little girl. Her face was Christmas morning. The parents couldn't believe it. They thanked Martinez as he headed back to the locker room.

As I watched it in admiration I thought about how hard that had to be for Martinez. It's not hard to do something nice, but in that situation it couldn't have been easy. That showed a lot of class.

A lot of folks will remember Martinez for things he didn't do Saturday. At least one fan will remember him for what he did. Me too.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

