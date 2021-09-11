Tom's Takes: Adrian Martinez is finally making plays for Nebraska

1. When you get called for an illegal forward pass on an option, that means Oklahoma Week is off to a rough start. What a bizarre finish to a pretty mundane game. Why was Buffalo going for field goals, down 21-3 and 28-3? Why was Buffalo calling timeouts? Why was Scott Frost going for the throat with the deep pass with five minutes left? Why was Frost calling an option play inside one minute left and then trying to kick a field goal rather than hand off and get out of there? Because he was mad about Buffalo calling timeouts. I can understand giving the back-up quarterback an option rep in a game and also Connor Culp another chance to make a kick. The refs got the forward pass wrong. The kick missed. And Husker fans booed after a 28-3 win. I don't mind Frost showing some attitude. Next week will take all they can muster.

2. I thought the Huskers had a chance to lose this one, so I won't downplay the win. After three games Adrian Martinez is making plays, though the offense is looking a little similar to 2003, where the offense seemed to be Jammal Lord running for big yards or connecting deep for a big play. Samori Touré is everything expected and more. The defense played well and got an interception and almost scored. They still can't run the ball and special teams still offer an adventure. What it means is Oklahoma's on deck and then a much-improved Michigan State. Oh, and they're 2-1. Yes, you'll take it.