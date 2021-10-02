 Skip to main content
Tom's Takes: Adrian Martinez runs to best season, Jaquez Yant runs to starting job
Tom's Takes: Adrian Martinez runs to best season, Jaquez Yant runs to starting job

Sam McKewon Huskers dominate Northwestern

1. I remember after the Illinois loss when a wise guy — modesty keeps me from naming the scoundrel — wrote that Scott Frost should put in designed running plays for Adrian Martinez.

Since that game Martinez has put together his best season, and those designed runs have been a big part of the equation. On draws, counters and options, Martinez has now run for 412 yards.

But the big number is nine — as in nine touchdown runs, including three Saturday. Nebraska's run game looked totally different — really good — against Northwestern.

If you have to worry about Martinez runs on top of a solid run game, tight ends and receivers who burst open for deep balls, well, you saw what happened.

2. Sometimes you get surprises, contributors who seemingly come out of nowhere. Jaquez Yant fits that bill.

The freshman running back from Tallahassee, Florida, made a splash in the spring. But though he was awarded a scholarship in the offseason, he seemed destined to only be a spring hero.

Welcome to fall ball, Mr. Yant.

After just five carries for 25 yards in the Fordham game, Yant burst onto the scene with a 64-yard run early Saturday. He finished with 127 yards on 13 carries, a 9.8 average, and a resume flashy enough to win the starting job. Yant runs with vision and personality. Purpose.

Like a wise man once said, it's not where he's been, it's where he's going.

3. Winning at Camp Randall Stadium is a tall task, and Michigan looked good in taking its first victory in Madison in many years.

But the Badgers' offense is a no-show. Michigan has a terrific defense.

But if this Husker offense shows up next week, that's going to be fun. Is it next Saturday yet?

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

