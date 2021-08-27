Tom's Takes: Against Illinois, Nebraska needs to identify what’s working and stick with it

It’s the season opener, which means we’re going to need a Tailgate list.
Here’s mine:
A big play or impact on special teams. Also: no bad plays on special teams.
Five penalties or fewer. Is that too much to ask? In the last three season openers, NU had 11, eight and eight penalties. In Mike Riley’s three openers, the numbers were 12, seven and eight.
Passion. Act like you want to be there, play like you need to win. Right out of the tunnel. For Nebraska to show up flat or uninspired would be unacceptable.
Own the line of scrimmage. Bret Bielema’s Illini are going to line up and come at the Huskers. Physicality has been a point of emphasis in Lincoln. This is the perfect opportunity to show the Big Ten that NU is ready to rumble.
Identify what’s working — and who — and stick with it.
Bring those to the table, and Nebraska should have a good chance to win.
» By my count, this is only the third time in the modern era that Nebraska has opened the season with a conference game. The other two were against Oklahoma State — at home in 2003 and at Stillwater in 1995.
Coaches don’t like opening with league games. They’d rather ease in. But they should like it. It provides urgency during the dog days of August. You should have every player’s attention.
As a college football fan, I love it. So do the networks.
The Big Ten needs more juice early in the season. The list of conference opening games this year does the trick.
I hope this trend continues with this new Alliance between the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC. Start a season opening series between the three.
Bring back the Kickoff Classic. Nebraska was 3-0 in those.
» Scouting report: It’s Champaign, Ill. Not Champagne. Before my first trip there in 1977, I wrote the latter in a story for the student paper at Missouri.
Champaign is located in Champaign County. Both were named after Champaign County in Ohio. Champaign is located next to Urbana, Ill., and was originally called West Urbana.
There you go. Impress the folks at the next party.
Illinois is known as a basketball school in a hoops state, but it’s got notable football tradition. Red Grange, George Halas, Dick Butkus, Ray Nitschke and Bobby Mitchell all played at Illinois.
True story: Halas, the legendary Chicago Bears owner, chose his school’s orange and blue for the Bears.
The Illini have played in 19 bowl games in their history, including four Rose Bowls. They claim five national titles, including four by Coach Bob Zuppke from 1914-1927. His name’s on the field.
Illinois’ Memorial Stadium, like Nebraska’s, was built in 1923 and is named for those who died in World War I. The first Farm Aid took place there in 1985.
Back then, Garth Brooks was playing clubs in Stillwater, Okla.
» Forecast: What a crazy game to try and pick. Who knows which Nebraska will show up? The Huskers are 6-2 against the Illini since joining the league and I’m saying last year was the anomaly. Frost’s first two offenses scored 54 and 42 points against the Illini and this one is potentially better. Nebraska 31, Illinois 21.
