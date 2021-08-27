Tom's Takes: Against Illinois, Nebraska needs to identify what’s working and stick with it

It’s the season opener, which means we’re going to need a Tailgate list.

Here’s mine:

A big play or impact on special teams. Also: no bad plays on special teams.

Five penalties or fewer. Is that too much to ask? In the last three season openers, NU had 11, eight and eight penalties. In Mike Riley’s three openers, the numbers were 12, seven and eight.

Passion. Act like you want to be there, play like you need to win. Right out of the tunnel. For Nebraska to show up flat or uninspired would be unacceptable.

Own the line of scrimmage. Bret Bielema’s Illini are going to line up and come at the Huskers. Physicality has been a point of emphasis in Lincoln. This is the perfect opportunity to show the Big Ten that NU is ready to rumble.

Identify what’s working — and who — and stick with it.

Bring those to the table, and Nebraska should have a good chance to win.

» By my count, this is only the third time in the modern era that Nebraska has opened the season with a conference game. The other two were against Oklahoma State — at home in 2003 and at Stillwater in 1995.