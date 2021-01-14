Tom's Takes: Blackshirts could provide needed stability as Scott Frost's offense finds footing

That’s the defense. With linebackers JoJo Domann, Will Honas and defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke returning , it’s a big deal.

Look, Nebraska didn’t have a great defense last fall. But it was good. Good enough to win games in the Big Ten with a little — ahem — help from the other side.

In fact, the Blackshirts ranked seventh (upper half) in a league known for good defense. It was major progress for Erik Chinander, whose group has improved all three years.

Now, the defense didn’t have to face Oklahoma or Wisconsin last year. Or Buffalo, which averaged 43.4 points. All three are on Nebraska’s 2021 slate.

But if the defense can hold its own again in 2021 — or be improved — it will be a major help for Frost.

Right now, Frost needs something he can count on, week in and week out. Having a veteran defense means more time can be spent solving the issues on offense and special teams.

The returning defensive players are also a throwback to the days when the Huskers all had beards and qualified for AARP by the time they saw the field as fifth-year seniors. That type of seasoning can only help. And it might produce the best leadership of the Frost era.