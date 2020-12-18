Tom's Takes: Can Nebraska still make a bowl game?

1. Can Nebraska still make a bowl game? Possibly. Who knows? The bowls are a mess this season, and more and more teams are opting out of bowls every day. There was talk that the College Football Playoff might not use the Rose Bowl because of the pandemic situation in L.A. And talk that the Fiesta Bowl might get the playoff. Things will sort themselves out on Saturday and Sunday morning, when the bowls will announce their selections. Nebraska, 3-5, is eligible for a bowl. And I'm assuming the Huskers would accept. But the NCAA last week also allowed for teams in conferences with bowl ties to set up their own "extra" game with another opponent if their league has too many bowls cancelled. Nebraska does not need to do this. Send the players home. If a bowl is there, take it. Otherwise, this Rutgers game was a good way to go out.
2. Wan'Dale Robinson scored his first touchdown of the season on Friday night. You read that right. How can that be? That tells the tale of this season, doesn't it? The kid is a tough guy, a real warrior. He should be even better next season. So how about getting him that first touchdown a little earlier — like the first game?
3. NU hired a special teams analyst last year and here we are, a year later, still looking at ridiculous special teams play. How many teams in the country have to do pooch kickoffs every time? Well, that one time Nebraska kicked deep it was returned for a touchdown. Okay, I get it. And another fake punt allowed? How about Scott Frost go hire a full-time special teams coach this off-season?
Nebraska faces Rutgers in the Big Ten crossover game
