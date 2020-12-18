Tom's Takes: Can Nebraska still make a bowl game?

1. Can Nebraska still make a bowl game? Possibly. Who knows? The bowls are a mess this season, and more and more teams are opting out of bowls every day. There was talk that the College Football Playoff might not use the Rose Bowl because of the pandemic situation in L.A. And talk that the Fiesta Bowl might get the playoff. Things will sort themselves out on Saturday and Sunday morning, when the bowls will announce their selections. Nebraska, 3-5, is eligible for a bowl. And I'm assuming the Huskers would accept. But the NCAA last week also allowed for teams in conferences with bowl ties to set up their own "extra" game with another opponent if their league has too many bowls cancelled. Nebraska does not need to do this. Send the players home. If a bowl is there, take it. Otherwise, this Rutgers game was a good way to go out.