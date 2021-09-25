Tom's Takes: Chemistry building for Huskers despite frustrating loss

Check out Tom Shatel's three takes after Nebraska's loss at Michigan State.

1. Fire the special teams coach. Oh, wait. It's hard to believe that anyone who was associated with the old Nebraska teams wouldn't have button-down special teams. But it's not hard to believe because we constantly see it. Man, that's frustrating.

2. It's hard to think of heroes when you lose but Erik Chinander and the Blackshirts have elevated themselves this season. Chinander called a terrific game and his defense played a hell of a game. Kenneth Walker III had the wildcat run in overtime but for the most part the Blackshirts stuffed MSU's run game. And if that punt return doesn't happen, it's easy to see NU winning by holding Sparty to 13 points. That defense gives NU a chance in every game the rest of the season.