Tom's Takes: Chemistry building for Huskers despite frustrating loss
Tom's Takes: Chemistry building for Huskers despite frustrating loss

Nebraska's Luke Reimer, Marquel Dismuke, JoJo Domann, and Nick Henrich celebrate a fourth-down stop.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sam McKewon's reaction to "heartbreaker" Nebraska loss at Michigan State

Check out Tom Shatel's three takes after Nebraska's loss at Michigan State.

1. Fire the special teams coach. Oh, wait. It's hard to believe that anyone who was associated with the old Nebraska teams wouldn't have button-down special teams. But it's not hard to believe because we constantly see it. Man, that's frustrating.

2. It's hard to think of heroes when you lose but Erik Chinander and the Blackshirts have elevated themselves this season. Chinander called a terrific game and his defense played a hell of a game. Kenneth Walker III had the wildcat run in overtime but for the most part the Blackshirts stuffed MSU's run game. And if that punt return doesn't happen, it's easy to see NU winning by holding Sparty to 13 points. That defense gives NU a chance in every game the rest of the season.

3. Just a hunch but I think this team bounces back next week and has a chance to win the next two at home. There's a chemistry building with this team, you can see it, and it would have blossomed with a win on Saturday night. Still, they're close. And the way this team played after losing last week, I don't see them backing down. I think there's a hunger here and the crowd the next two weeks will be just as hungry. I think they have a chance against Northwestern and Michigan at home. Just don't let the game come down to you-know-what.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

