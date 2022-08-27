Tom's Takes: Could Nebraska's crowd be sparse for home opener against North Dakota?

1. When Anthony Grant scored on a 46-yard run with nine minutes left in the third to put Nebraska up 28-17, it looked like NU was about to crank up the run game. Instead, there were seven run plays called the rest of the game — including Logan Smothers' one play, a seven-yard dash on first down. The way Casey Thompson and Trey Palmer were playing catch in the first half, I get it. But with tight end Travis Vokolek out, it seemed like a good time to find out about the run game. It had its moments. But not nearly enough.
2. Wow I never thought this game would end up going "over" 50 points. Another reason why I don't gamble. Give credit to Northwestern's offensive playmakers, but the quarterbacks and offensive lines on Nebraska's schedule only get better. The Blackshirts' inability to stop the run needs to get fixed or it could be a big problem.
3. The bandwagon will be extremely light this week. The noise level up. Tickets could be plentiful for next Saturday's North Dakota home opener. Lot of folks will be saying the season is a lost cause. Scott Frost said he felt good about the culture and leadership on his team. But those are things that should have prevented a loss. Like they say, it's early. But it's getting late.
Take advantage of this offer today at
Omaha.com/subscribe
Photos: Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs off the field following the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following a timeout in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Malik Washington (6) is grabbed by Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) watchers his team in the final minutes of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) and Marshall Lang (88) celebrate a Hull touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brendan Franke (92) watches as he misses a field goal attempt late in the second quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Trey Palmer (3) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defense stands on the field during a break in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) runs with the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran (69) and Trent Hixson (75) hold back Northwestern's Taishan Holmes (90) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) hooks onto Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (24) gets hyped up before the start of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brant Banks (74) high-fives teammates ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) makes a catch while warming up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cherie and Steve Schemm, now living in Goes Netherlands, hand out with other Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bonnie Schumacher, of Omaha, from left, Judy and Dean Schnitzler, of Brekenridge, Colo., and Harry Kurtenbach, of Lindsay, Neb., laugh with costumed characters ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith of Doha, Qatar, wears a Husker hoodie ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Allison Johnson, of Grand Forks, N. D., gets a lift from Grant Kobes, of Bennington, Neb., and Ross Johnson, of Grand Forks, N. D., ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dianna Whittle, of Valley, Neb., and Diane Etzelmiller, of Omaha, grab a drink ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Colin, 6, gets a good view of Husker fans while walking with his parents, Jessica and Adam Taylor, of Lincoln, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa McNeal, of Lincoln, wears a 'Go Big Red' button with a shamrock, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Traci and Erik Vrbas, of Downs, Kans., meet Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith, of Doha Qatar, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer (85) reacts after missing a pass that was then intercepted by Northwestern's Xander Mueller (34) in the fourth quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) falls on a play in the third quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tommy Stoller, of Omaha, puts his hands on his head during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, watches the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) runs with the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) outruns Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks past his team during a break in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) watches the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) walks off the field following an interception in the fourth quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) walks off the field following the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) walks off the field following the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost pats the back of Nash Hutmacher (72) during a break in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans make a cup snake through the stands during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) rushes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) is brought down by Northwestern's Coco Azema (0) and Xander Mueller (34) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) rushes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with officials during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans get beer during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans use binoculars to watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trent Hixson (75) plays center in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes between Northwestern's Rod Heard II (24) and Jeremiah Lewis (9) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) competes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) competes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Anthony Grant (10) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) gets over the pile for a touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) kicks an extra point in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Whipple, the Nebraska offensive coordinator, talks to his team during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32), with Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) by his side in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) runs with the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) flips with the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) loses possession of the ball and it is recovered by Northwestern's Greyson Metz (57) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) and Travis Vokolek (83) listen to the officials after a turnover by Garcia-Castaneda in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react to a play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball past the hand of Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen (9) runs with the ball behind teammate Chancellor Brewington (82) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) calls out to his team in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Charlie Schmiidt (69) celebrates a touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eteva Mauga-Clements (5) reacts after a Northwestern touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team onto the field for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) talks with Mark Whipple, the offensive coordinator, during a break in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) eyes Northwestern's Ryan Hilisnki (3) while being held back by Northwestern's Josh Priebe (68) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) rushes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (54) and Broc Bando (73) protect their quarterback, Casey Thompson (11), by holding back Northwestern's Sean McLaughlin (97) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) competes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) watches his team from the sideline during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following a drive in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!