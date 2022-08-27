 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMENTARY

Tom's Takes: Could Nebraska's crowd be sparse for home opener against North Dakota?

1. When Anthony Grant scored on a 46-yard run with nine minutes left in the third to put Nebraska up 28-17, it looked like NU was about to crank up the run game. Instead, there were seven run plays called the rest of the game — including Logan Smothers' one play, a seven-yard dash on first down. The way Casey Thompson and Trey Palmer were playing catch in the first half, I get it. But with tight end Travis Vokolek out, it seemed like a good time to find out about the run game. It had its moments. But not nearly enough.

2. Wow I never thought this game would end up going "over" 50 points. Another reason why I don't gamble. Give credit to Northwestern's offensive playmakers, but the quarterbacks and offensive lines on Nebraska's schedule only get better. The Blackshirts' inability to stop the run needs to get fixed or it could be a big problem.

3. The bandwagon will be extremely light this week. The noise level up. Tickets could be plentiful for next Saturday's North Dakota home opener. Lot of folks will be saying the season is a lost cause. Scott Frost said he felt good about the culture and leadership on his team. But those are things that should have prevented a loss. Like they say, it's early. But it's getting late.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

