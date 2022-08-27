Tom's Takes: Could Nebraska's crowd be sparse for home opener against North Dakota?

1. When Anthony Grant scored on a 46-yard run with nine minutes left in the third to put Nebraska up 28-17, it looked like NU was about to crank up the run game. Instead, there were seven run plays called the rest of the game — including Logan Smothers' one play, a seven-yard dash on first down. The way Casey Thompson and Trey Palmer were playing catch in the first half, I get it. But with tight end Travis Vokolek out, it seemed like a good time to find out about the run game. It had its moments. But not nearly enough.

2. Wow I never thought this game would end up going "over" 50 points. Another reason why I don't gamble. Give credit to Northwestern's offensive playmakers, but the quarterbacks and offensive lines on Nebraska's schedule only get better. The Blackshirts' inability to stop the run needs to get fixed or it could be a big problem.