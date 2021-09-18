Tom's Takes: Did we witness a shift in Nebraska's offensive emphasis at Oklahoma?

1. The Game of the Century tribute was short but appropriate because of the sweltering heat. The old warriors from both teams who showed up here lined up in the end zone at halftime, with seemingly half of the crowd down in the concourse trying to rest and cool off. They were introduced as a group, waved to the crowd and then were shuffled off to make way for the band. Too bad Tom Osborne wasn't able to travel. It would have been great to see him and Barry Switzer together. Maybe we can do that next year in Lincoln.

2. It felt like we may have seen a shift in NU's offensive emphasis going forward. The injury to Gabe Ervin and the sudden emergence of Rahmir Johnson has the running back committee in question going forward. But they may give way to the Good Hands People, the three receivers and two tight ends who made play after play. Just one touchdown, but Adrian Martinez was spreading the ball around. NU out-passed Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler, 289 yards to 214. It felt like Omar Manning's debut in many ways and certainly he turned some heads from those watching the broadcast. Will it continue? That's why we watch. And it felt like a new reason to watch.