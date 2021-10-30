Tom's Takes: Don't expect Scott Frost to bench Adrian Martinez next week

Below are Tom Shatel's three takes from Nebraska's loss to Purdue.

* * *

1. There was more going on in that loss than Adrian Martinez, but yeah, when you complete less than half your passes and throw four interceptions, that's a factor. Martinez looked hesitant to run, but I didn't notice him limping or looking hurt. I don't look for Martinez to get benched going forward. If Scott Frost was going to Logan Smothers, it would have happened on Saturday. I don't see Frost throwing Smothers into the fray against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa. And, honestly, at this point, would it matter?

2. Four punts for a 41.5 average and a long punt of 62 yards. Two extra points and a 33-yard field goal made. And an 11-yard punt return for Nebraska. It took NU long enough to find stable special teams play. It wasn't the difference on Saturday but oh how some of that could have come in handy earlier this season. Too little, too late.

3. Hard to fathom, but you wonder if the Sellout Streak will end next week against Ohio State. And how hard Trev Alberts would fight to save it.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.