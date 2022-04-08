Tom's Takes: During Nebraska's spring game, bring on the punter

Okay, where is he? Number 95.

You may be going to the Nebraska spring game on Saturday with eyes for Casey Thompson or Trey Palmer.

Me, I’m looking for the punter.

Brian Buschini is his name. He’s a transfer from Montana. And I’m looking to see if he brought some “Yellowstone” attitude in that right foot.

Let me explain.

Year Five of Scott Frost’s Nebraska has to be about the little things. And doing them better than all the other teams in the Big Ten.

The league where little things are big things.

The Big Ten isn’t a highlight league. It’s a place where every Saturday the games on TV may put you to sleep. There’s a lot of punting going on.

But inside all the tedium, there’s a lot of little things going on, a chess match of fundamentals, and usually the first one to blink is the team who loses.

Nebraska blinks a lot.

Any talk of a Frost turnaround must begin with little things. And that starts with special teams.

How many times have we seen Nebraska lose because of a special teams mistake? We don’t have room to go through the list.

Special teams are about want-to. It’s a less than glamorous job with no credit, so you have to want to do it right.

But quite often, all it takes to make great special teams _ and a special teams coach look smart _ is one special kicker or punter.

Nebraska might just have that help on the way. But not all will be on display on Saturday.

Two promising field goal kickers, Timmy Bleekrode and Charlie Weinrich, won’t arrive in Lincoln until this summer. We’ll see them in the fall.

But Buschini will take to the stage on Saturday.

The native of Helena, Montana averaged 45.8 yards on 75 punts in 15 games at FCS Montana.

He had 30 punts of 50 punts or longer. Thirty times, he punted it at least 50 yards. He also put 35 punts inside the opponents’ 20.

Meanwhile, Buschini also handled kickoffs and had 35 touchbacks. NU could use a few of those, too.

It’s been a long time since the Huskers have had a punter with those numbers. Not since a long, lost friend named Sam Foltz averaged 44.2 yards in 2015, with 15 punts inside the 20, nine fair catches and five touchbacks.

Last season, NU averaged 40.31 yards per punt (107th nationally) with a net of 35.5 yards. That's not even close to good enough.

Now some may say that it’s an FCS guy moving up to the Big Ten. But punting is just the punter and the ball. It’s the same thing, whatever level.

And if you’re thinking of assistance from elevation in Big Sky country, Montana has an average elevation of 3,400 feet _ the lowest of the range states.

If you can boom it, you can boom it. This kid can boom it.

Nebraska needs difference-makers. Playmakers.

Players who make first downs and touchdowns and sack quarterbacks are usually referred to as difference-makers in football.

But an elite punter can be a difference-maker, too.

He can take the pressure off a play-caller, especially one on a new team figuring out new personnel.

He can widen the margin of error for an offense with a lot of new parts, a new offensive line. They don’t have to be quite so perfect. Punt it down the field, take a deep breath, try again.

And there’s a certain confidence, and power, that comes from knowing your punter is going to flip the field, and you have a field goal kicker who consistently drills it from anywhere.

Ideally, the specialists are so good you begin to take them for granted.

On Saturday, Husker fans will watch. Welcome to Nebraska, Brian.

