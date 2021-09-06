Tom's Takes: In pursuit of bowl game, Huskers' schedule is full of marquee games — including Buffalo

It's the biggest game of the season.

Nebraska is coming off a 52-7 win over Fordham, a game that wasn't easy early but became a laugher as the game went on Saturday. Nebraska was able to get multiple young players in the game, including a back-up quarterback for an entire fourth quarter. It was a relaxing day.

That won't happen again.

The Buffalo Bulls, not the Bills, come to Lincoln on Saturday. And if the Huskers don't think this is a team that can beat them, that would be a mistake.

We know the marquee games on the schedule, the games that go in all caps. OKLAHOMA. OHIO STATE. WISCONSIN. IOWA. MICHIGAN.

But the way college football is today, and the way Nebraska football is today, every game left on the schedule is the big one. Are there five wins out there for a team trying to make a bowl game? They are all potential potholes.

The Bulls of the Mid-America Conference have credibility and a reputation for good football. They've been to five bowl games since 2008, which is good playing in the MAC. The tradition began with Turner Gill, a name Husker fans know well, in his first head coaching role.