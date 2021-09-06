 Skip to main content
Tom's Takes: In pursuit of bowl game, Huskers' schedule is full of marquee games — including Buffalo
Tom Shatel discusses a dangerous match for the Huskers against Buffalo.

It's the biggest game of the season.

Nebraska is coming off a 52-7 win over Fordham, a game that wasn't easy early but became a laugher as the game went on Saturday. Nebraska was able to get multiple young players in the game, including a back-up quarterback for an entire fourth quarter. It was a relaxing day.

That won't happen again.

The Buffalo Bulls, not the Bills, come to Lincoln on Saturday. And if the Huskers don't think this is a team that can beat them, that would be a mistake.

We know the marquee games on the schedule, the games that go in all caps. OKLAHOMA. OHIO STATE. WISCONSIN. IOWA. MICHIGAN.

But the way college football is today, and the way Nebraska football is today, every game left on the schedule is the big one. Are there five wins out there for a team trying to make a bowl game? They are all potential potholes.

The Bulls of the Mid-America Conference have credibility and a reputation for good football. They've been to five bowl games since 2008, which is good playing in the MAC. The tradition began with Turner Gill, a name Husker fans know well, in his first head coaching role.

It continued with Lance Leipold, another name Nebraskans know well, as the former UNO and NU assistant coach took over Buffalo in 2015 and took the Bulls to bowl games the past three years.

Leipold, like Gill, used Buffalo as a path to the Kansas University job. Let's hope it works out better for Leipold than Gill.

Some thought the Huskers caught a break when Leipold left Buffalo last winter. But first-year coach Maurice Linguist, a former coordinator at Michigan, won his first game, 69-7, over Wagner. The Bulls had 569 yards offense and allowed 97. Yes, it's Wagner. But that game showed that Buffalo has a culture of winning and playing well in place, along with a lot of good players.

This will be a tough game for Nebraska. Because Buffalo is good. And Buffalo won't care about Nebraska's past.

Look at last week in college football. Look at every week. Montana won at Washington. Utah State won at Washington State. Nevada beat Cal. These are not upsets. This is college football today.

Nebraska is favored by double digits, but that's Las Vegas trying to get folks to bet one way. Nebraska has to show up early ready to play. No mistakes. Play well on offense again. Buffalo will be ready. This is a big one. The season, in many ways, starts Saturday.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

