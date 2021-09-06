Tom's Takes: In pursuit of bowl game, Huskers' schedule is full of marquee games — including Buffalo

Leipold, like Gill, used Buffalo as a path to the Kansas University job. Let's hope it works out better for Leipold than Gill.
Some thought the Huskers caught a break when Leipold left Buffalo last winter. But first-year coach Maurice Linguist, a former coordinator at Michigan, won his first game, 69-7, over Wagner. The Bulls had 569 yards offense and allowed 97. Yes, it's Wagner. But that game showed that Buffalo has a culture of winning and playing well in place, along with a lot of good players.
This will be a tough game for Nebraska. Because Buffalo is good. And Buffalo won't care about Nebraska's past.
Look at last week in college football. Look at every week. Montana won at Washington. Utah State won at Washington State. Nevada beat Cal. These are not upsets. This is college football today.
Nebraska is favored by double digits, but that's Las Vegas trying to get folks to bet one way. Nebraska has to show up early ready to play. No mistakes. Play well on offense again. Buffalo will be ready. This is a big one. The season, in many ways, starts Saturday.
