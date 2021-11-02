Tom's Takes: Initial thoughts on the College Football Playoff rankings

Initial thoughts on the initial College Football Playoff rankings:

Georgia: No brainer. Will make the CFP even with one loss to Bama/SEC West champ in SEC title game.

Alabama: I didn't have the Tide in my top four. The one loss counts, and it's to a two-loss Texas A&M team that is ranked No. 14. I get it. The CFP committee loves the SEC, loves Bama, the Tide have won impressively in most every other game and Nick Saban is still Nick Saban. You can't go wrong putting Bama in the top four. You're not going to look bad. But here's the thing: If the Tide loses to Georgia in the SEC championship game, they shouldn't get in the final top four. They might because of who they are. But they shouldn't. That would be wrong.

Michigan State: I had Sparty at No. 3. It's for now. Lot of heavy lifting still ahead, most notably at Ohio State and Penn State later. MSU will have to win out, including in Indy, to make the top four. They'll earn it.