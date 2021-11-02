Tom's Takes: Initial thoughts on the College Football Playoff rankings

Initial thoughts on the initial College Football Playoff rankings:
Georgia: No brainer. Will make the CFP even with one loss to Bama/SEC West champ in SEC title game.
Alabama: I didn't have the Tide in my top four. The one loss counts, and it's to a two-loss Texas A&M team that is ranked No. 14. I get it. The CFP committee loves the SEC, loves Bama, the Tide have won impressively in most every other game and Nick Saban is still Nick Saban. You can't go wrong putting Bama in the top four. You're not going to look bad. But here's the thing: If the Tide loses to Georgia in the SEC championship game, they shouldn't get in the final top four. They might because of who they are. But they shouldn't. That would be wrong.
Michigan State: I had Sparty at No. 3. It's for now. Lot of heavy lifting still ahead, most notably at Ohio State and Penn State later. MSU will have to win out, including in Indy, to make the top four. They'll earn it.
Oregon: I'm good with the Ducks at No. 4, and while the Stanford loss is shaky, this is a nod to winning at Ohio State. The problem for Oregon is the Buckeyes have MSU and Michigan left, and those will be better wins than anything Oregon can produce. Ohio State could definitely jump Oregon later, and what happened in September will be long forgotten. In a four-team playoff, the Pac-12 gets no favors. Which is why the freaking Alliance people need to get on that 12-team playoff pronto.
Ohio State: Win out and get in. That simple.
Cincinnati: Can UC move to the Big 12 this year? Not that it's doing Oklahoma a lot of good. The committee spoke loudly about where it stands with Group of Five teams. Even with a win at Notre Dame, the margin for error is razor thin. If you don't win big every week in your league, it's points off. I don't like it. There's little difference between teams like Cincy and power five teams. But even going undefeated, Luke Fickell and Co. will need major chaos, like Bama and Oklahoma and Ohio State all losing two more games, etc., to get in. Otherwise, it's going to be too hard to move up based on who Cincinnati plays from here on. Talk about a Fickle system.
Oklahoma: To go undefeated, the Sooners will have to beat No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 12 Baylor — and one of them twice. Will that be enough to move from No. 8 to No. 4? I wouldn't count on it. Bama is going to be hard to supplant. I can see that coming a mile away.
Wake Forest: Congrats, ACC. The Deacs can go undefeated, with a trip to the Peach or Fiesta as a nice parting gift.
Oklahoma State: The loss to Iowa State hurts. But if OSU can beat Oklahoma and get in the Big 12 title game — and beat the Sooners again to win the league — who the heck cares about the playoff?
