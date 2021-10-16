Tom's Takes: It's starting to look like Nebraska will be home for the holidays

Check out Tom's takes from Nebraska's loss to Minnesota.

1. I'll Be Home For Christmas: Nebraska is trending quickly toward being home for the holidays for a fifth straight year, and fourth under Scott Frost. The Huskers, 3-5, need to win three of the last four to get to bowl eligibility. That means going 3-1 against Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa. Yeah and pull this leg and it plays Jingle Bells. Look, anything seems possible when this team plays well. But Saturday threw us for another loop. Nebraska's early no-show in this one put the Huskers in a hole they couldn't climb out of, in a must-win game for a shot at a bowl. It's not over yet, but this one hurt.

2. Right call, wrong play: Scott Frost went for fourth down on the three-inch line in the third quarter and it was the right move. Given Connor Culp's wild unpredictability, going for it seemed a no-brainer. The problem came when they lined up in shotgun, giving enough room for something wrong to happen. That something was Jaquez Yant slipping and falling short of the goal-line. When you have a quarterback as big as Adrian Martinez, put him under center and sneak it. Frost said Minnesota had shown a penchant for being tough to move in the middle, but if you're Nebraska, and you need a yard or less, you've got to be able to get that.