Tom's Takes: Luke McCaffrey looked like the more consistent quarterback

World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel shares his quick thoughts on the Huskers' 21-13 loss to Northwestern.

* * *

1. Luke McCaffrey was nowhere to be found for most of the first three quarters, then all of a sudden he was back at quarterback. McCaffrey couldn't pull out the win, but he looks like the more able quarterback.

Why? Because No. 7 is more consistent throwing the ball. He gets the ball to receivers. That is paramount in Scott Frost's offense. Frost is not going to throw away Adrian Martinez, but the junior is still throwing too many errant passes, not to mention a late read that became a forced interception. Frost is also not going to ignore reality: Martinez has not progressed and McCaffrey is cleaner in the passing game.

Have to think the job is McCaffrey's for now.

2. Erik Chinander's Blackshirts weren't perfect, but the defense has shown great progress from a year ago. The interceptions were big, and though the group had too many missed tackles on the drive coming out of halftime, they were up against it most of the game with the offense offering just 13 points.