Tom's Takes: More teams and more dreams come with College Football Playoff expansion

» I think it will be really interesting how many teams are selected from one conference. And where nonconference games fit into this. If the committee simply rewards victories, a lot of great cross-sectional noncon games will go away.

But maybe we’ll get them on the back end in the playoffs.

» Just a note: the playoff sub-committee that put this together was made up of commissioners from the Big 12, SEC, Mountain West and the Notre Dame athletic director. They look like the power brokers for the sport. Insert your own punch line about the Big Ten.

» I know we could likely still get the usual suspects in the national championship. But I love just the possibility that an underdog could get on a roll, or that the more games Bama and Clemson play, the more chances they have to get beat. More teams, more hopes, more dreams. That alone makes this worth it for me.

» McMurphy also reports that if this proposal passes this summer, the earliest it would take place would be for the 2023 season. And four to 10 bowl games would be eliminated.

» Those bowls will only be missed by the older guard, like this wise old scribe, if it all. The new generation will be all about playoffs. This is a huge game-changer for college football. And that’s okay. Every sport must evolve.