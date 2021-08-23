Tom's Takes: My Husker football theme is 'No talk, more action.' Maybe Saturday we'll get action

1. Nebraska is focused. That's how I'm taking Scott Frost's no-huddle, hurry-up press conference on Monday, which clocked in at just over five minutes.
It was the fastest news conference I can remember since Bill Callahan's the day after Steve Pederson was fired. It reminded me of some of Tom Osborne's back in the day when Osborne would stall for time by going through the entire depth chart.
Except there was no depth chart Monday. I think that's some gamesmanship directed at Illinois coach Bret Bielema. Same with the short answers.
I can't complain. My theme for this year is "No talk, more action." Maybe on Saturday we'll get action.
2. Big Ten teams that cannot play a game because of COVID-19 cases will forfeit. That's how the other power leagues are doing it, and that's the way it should be.
This is not political. This is about health. This is about football.
Coaches should encourage their players to get the vaccine. Fans will not be amused if their favorite team loses a game in this manner.
The good news for Nebraska fans is that apparently good news is coming later this week on Nebraska's status, according to Frost.
3. One of my favorite Big Eight Skywriters stories is the time we were in Oklahoma and saw a headline in an OKC paper that read, "Sooners Will Have Good Backs." That's like saying "Skywriters Will Have Dinner."
That used to be the case with Nebraska too. Well, the headline for the Big Red this year should be "Huskers May Have Good Backs."
Sevion Morrison. Markese Stepp. Gabe Irvin. We'll know more on Saturday but it looks like Frost has three good options there.
I know it's usually preferable to have one guy take the job and be the workhorse, but I think two or three will work too. It didn't hurt with Mike Rozier and Roger Craig or Calvin Jones and Derek Brown.
Not saying these guys are on that level, but a rotation or committee can work, especially if one is better at bulling for short yards or near the goal line. And putting a pair of fresh legs in late in the game against a weary defense.
Bottom line: If the Huskers can lean on a proficient run game this year, taking pressure off quarterback, receivers and defense, it's going to be a very good year.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH