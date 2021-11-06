Tom's Takes: Nebraska-Ohio State delivered made-for-TV drama, but Huskers wish for better ending

1. In the eighth game of the series between Ohio State and Nebraska as Big Ten foes, we finally got a made-for-TV drama. Which is why Nebraska has played Ohio State seemingly more than anyone in the league other than Wisconsin or Iowa.

The networks demand these brand names play. Heck, when NU joined the Big Ten, Nebraskans wanted to play Ohio State. Ever since, the Big Ten has been a careful-what-you-wish-for experience for Nebraska.

Now OSU and NU take a two-year break. Here's hoping Nebraska can figure out how to play winning football by then. This is a fun series when it's competitive.

2. Nebraska had a tough schedule this year, no doubt about it. Four games against teams in the top eight of the College Football Playoff rankings.

But let's be honest. The Big Ten doesn't offer an easy schedule. The strength of Nebraska's league schedule depends on the Huskers being up to speed.

If NU is playing good football, with good coaching and players, some of these games won't seem as tough. And NU will win its share.

3. Ohio State was not a top-four playoff team on Saturday.

The Buckeyes were too sloppy, too many penalties, too many drops. Ohio State seemed to play to Nebraska's level.