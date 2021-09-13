Tom's Takes: Nebraska-Oklahoma, a rivalry that never needed trash talk — and still doesn't

Well, we already have one throwback aspect to this game: Monday's press conference in Lincoln.

The Husker players didn't have much to say about Oklahoma or the rivalry. Just like 1978, when Tom Osborne hadn't beaten Barry Switzer yet. Just like 1987, when it was the "Game of the Century II."

Nebraska players were always close to the vest when talking about the big game of the year. Everyone knew how big Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was going to be. You knew it in August. You knew it in April. These teams always had one eye on the other, from game one until the end, and spent as much film time as possible on the other.

Did Nebraska occasionally spend part of practice each week on the wishbone? Yes.

Every year the Huskers would give "yes" and "no" answers when asked about the pressure of the game, or the rivalry, or the meaning of it all. Once in a while someone would get real prolific and say, "We would really like to win this game" and then you wouldn't see that player again for another year.

Osborne was the master of downplaying the big game, but he knew how to lay it on thick when it came to the Sooners. Everyone was a great back or quarterback. They had superior talent up and down. So on and so forth. Couldn't have anything pop up on an OU bulletin board.