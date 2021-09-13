Tom's Takes: Nebraska-Oklahoma, a rivalry that never needed trash talk — and still doesn't

Well, we already have one throwback aspect to this game: Monday's press conference in Lincoln.
The Husker players didn't have much to say about Oklahoma or the rivalry. Just like 1978, when Tom Osborne hadn't beaten Barry Switzer yet. Just like 1987, when it was the "Game of the Century II."
Nebraska players were always close to the vest when talking about the big game of the year. Everyone knew how big Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was going to be. You knew it in August. You knew it in April. These teams always had one eye on the other, from game one until the end, and spent as much film time as possible on the other.
Did Nebraska occasionally spend part of practice each week on the wishbone? Yes.
Every year the Huskers would give "yes" and "no" answers when asked about the pressure of the game, or the rivalry, or the meaning of it all. Once in a while someone would get real prolific and say, "We would really like to win this game" and then you wouldn't see that player again for another year.
Osborne was the master of downplaying the big game, but he knew how to lay it on thick when it came to the Sooners. Everyone was a great back or quarterback. They had superior talent up and down. So on and so forth. Couldn't have anything pop up on an OU bulletin board.
Not that it mattered. Nobody in Soonerland was paying attention. They knew the game was big. They knew what had to be done. Same with Nebraska players. These warriors played in the game every year, the biggest one of the season, and really nothing needed to be said.
The only time that was different was before the 1987 game, when NU defensive end Broderick Thomas declared Memorial Stadium "our house" and said "only we have the keys to our house." I don't know if that ever made its way south to Norman, but it likely didn't matter. OU's defense was suffocatingly great, and dominated the No. 1 vs. No. 2 game that day, 17-7.
I do remember being in the visitor's locker room afterward — the cramped NU freshman locker room in the north end zone — and I recall one Sooner holding up a set of keys and saying "It's our house now." But that was the fourth straight Sooner win in the series, and it had more to do with OU's defense and freshman quarterback Charles Thompson than Thomas' keys.
Anyway, Monday reminded me a little of that. The difference is the current Huskers don't know enough about the series or what it meant to say anything. Scott Frost, the one guy who could talk from the heart about the games of his childhood, said little. That's fine. In that sense it was old school.
The best quote came from Lincoln kid and Husker linebacker Luke Reimer when asked about the Game of the Century: "That was in the 60s, right? The 70s?"
Hey, at least Reimer got the century right.
