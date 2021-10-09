Tom's Takes: Nebraska passing on first-drive field goal seemed right at the time

1. At the time, I thought it was the right move when Scott Frost passed up the field goal on the first drive of the game and went for a statement-making touchdown early.

But I wonder if Frost thought about that as the game went on and Nebraska wasn't moving the ball on Michigan, then later as it became a difference of a field goal.

In a normal game, Frost probably kicks to draw first blood. But this was no normal game, and Frost wanted a touchdown.

I'm not second-guessing it. But wouldn't you know it turned out to be huge.

2. Jim Harbaugh works the officials more than Coach K.

Maybe he was teaching them about the rules "disconcerting signals" and "joint possession."

Where in the world did those come from?

You learn something new every day but on this day we already knew that Big Ten officiating isn't any good.

3. I'm absolutely sick for Adrian Martinez.

He played like a champ in a big-time game. But it's no consolation in a game like this.

He'll have more chances this year but it's going to be hard to find a better one than this.

