Tom's Takes: On Scott Frost's loyalty to Adrian Martinez, and handling the hot seat

I thought the coach handled himself well. He didn't snap at the media or stomp off. He took the topic straight on.

He talked a lot about young players and being close and all that. You're going to hear a lot of that the last month. That's what coaches on the perceived hot seat talk about — the future and how much better things are going to be if they can just get more time.

Anyway, Frost was asked how much longer it should take for NU to get where he wants it. In his answer he said, "I'm really excited about next year. I hope we get it. I think we should."

Asked to clarify if by "it" he meant he hoped to get a fifth year, Frost said he meant "wins."

Looking back at the quote, I think he meant the fifth year. If he did indeed mean wins, I think we can all assume Frost thinks he should get another year and hopes he gets it.

Welcome to the rest of this season. There will be more questions and Frost will pop up on "hot seat" lists and the coach has shown it's not going to freak him out. That, in turn, will help his team. Players feed off of the vibes from their head coach.

I'll have more on Frost and the future later this week. Thanks for reading (and watching "Press Pass").

