Tom's Takes: One-hand touch football limited glimpse into Nebraska offense

1. The offense was supposed to win and didn't. But it's hard to know what to make of that. The quarterbacks and running backs were down by a touch of the hand. If it's live tackling, maybe Casey Thompson runs for first downs, maybe Jaquez Yant and Anthony Grant break more long runs. I thought the running backs were the best part of the spring game. The offensive line needs Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka at tackle, please. Trey Palmer looks the part. Chubba Purdy looked good despite missing a lot of spring ball. The pieces are there, including tight ends. We'll see them in August.

2. I didn't like the one-handed touch wrinkle. At least attach flags to their belts. But I get it. At this point, Scott Frost has to be a little paranoid about injuries and bad breaks. Especially another one to Thomas Fidone. I mean, what would we be saying if Thompson or Yant went out with a season-ending injury in a spring game? You know what we would be saying.

3. I came to see Brian Buschini. The transfer punter boomed his first kick 69 yards, right on cue. There was a huge ovation. But no sooner could I pat myself on the back (for highlighting him in pregame column), and Buschini's next three punts went 29, 32 and 14 yards. They must not have wind in Montana. Not to worry. He rallied, perhaps took a deep breath after seeing all the fans, and boomed another 62-yarder, then 38 and 44 and finally 40. Buschini got a workout. He'll be fine. But he got a taste of the environment and pressure.

