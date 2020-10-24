Tom's Takes: Remember Husker fans, targeting calls are botched across college football

1. After the targeting calls against Nebraska, I know there's going to be talk about a Big Ten conspiracy after Nebraska didn't play nice in August and the players filed the lawsuit, etc.

This is a bad idea. You don't want to go into the next eight games thinking you're going to get jobbed. Right or wrong, it just gets in the way.

Also, targeting calls are botched by officials across the board in college football. It needs to be redefined. So does the punishment.

An intentional helmet spear is one thing and should be the only cause for ejection. Anything less should be penalized but the player should remain in the game. Meanwhile, the officials did erase a targeting call on JoJo Domann. Which raises the question: Are the zebras out to get NU? Or just not very good?

2. I can only guess the climate in Chicago for Nebraska phone calls to the Big Ten office, but Scott Frost should put a call in to see if at least one of the two targeting ejections from Saturday can be overturned based on replay.