Tom's Takes: Scott Frost changing Huskers' offense is a good sign

Though Tom Shatel wasn't part of Scott Frost's hourlong interview Friday, The World-Herald columnist has some quick takes:
1. Frost acknowledged that he has split play-calling duties with OC Matt Lubick in some games last season and that the Rutgers game was 50-50. That's an interesting sign of growth from the head coach. But how exactly do you split play-calling duties? Do they divide up the series? What if a player — or play-caller — gets on a roll. Does he stay with it? Is it like a baseball radio booth, where the play-by-play guy gives it to his partner for two innings? It sounds like Frost is going to hand over the duties to Lubick and keep veto power, which frees him up to coach and manage the game. That's probably a good thing. Well, until we don't like what's called, and then Lubick will be hearing from all the offensive coordinators in the state.
2. The coaching staff is returning intact. That's a little surprising, given that this group was occasionally outcoached and by end of the third season, the team was still prone to turnovers and mistakes. This is the group that Frost had to have with him coming from UCF so if he is going to double down on it, that is not surprising. I don't think the staff has earned an extension, however.
3. Frost can't be surprised that the Nebraska job is a fishbowl. I mean, he lived it as one of the big fish back in 1996-97. He grew up in this fishbowl. I think what he means by depth is that there are more people involved, more voices, certainly more rancor. That's social media. Fans have a 1,000 different ways to voice their opinion and direct it at coaches and players as fast and easy as pushing a button. Frost didn't have that as a player. That's probably a good thing.
4. Luke McCaffrey stays at quarterback. Not surprising and we don't know how much of that is wanting to keep McCaffrey from jumping into the Star Trek transfer portal. That's fine. I get it. I'm of the opinion that McCaffrey has potential to be a good college QB and a dynamic all-purpose player. The coach and I have disagreed before. This can't be about Frost's experience as a QB, though. It has to be what's best for the program. And that might be McCaffrey at quarterback. The thing is, this will play itself out. Between Adrian Martinez next season and Logan Smothers coming up, McCaffrey will find out where he stands. Hard to imagine he'll want to sit another season and even harder to imagine Frost would not use a talent like McCaffrey somewhere on the field next year if he's not quarterback. If McCaffrey can't win the job, would he accept a move to receiver/handyman? Or take his talents elsewhere? Again, this will play out.
5. Can Ron Brown coach special teams? Just a thought. He was on Tom Osborne's staff when NU was really good at them.
6. So Wan'Dale Robinson leaves and Frost wants to push the ball down the field. That's interesting. Did Robinson leave in part because the offense was changing? Or did the offense shift because the playmaker left? Maybe it's because of Zavier Betts, newcomer Samori Toure and Omar Manning is going to play next year. Time to turn the tight ends loose? This is a positive sign because it's at least a direction. It was hard to know where the offense was going last year. No matter what the direction, consistency at quarterback is still the key.
7. Frost says it's time to threaten/compete for/win the division. We all agree. Please, no promises or predictions. NU will not be picked to win the West division next year. In fact, the Huskers likely will be picked last or sixth in the West ahead of Purdue. All eyes will be on Frost to see whether he can get to .500 or above and make a bowl game in year four. And while the schedule is tough, Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern are at home — not to mention Michigan and Ohio State. It's a factor that could give NU a chance — if Frost's staff has cleaned up the mistakes and gets this team playing efficient football.
