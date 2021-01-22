Tom's Takes: Scott Frost changing Huskers' offense is a good sign

4. Luke McCaffrey stays at quarterback. Not surprising and we don't know how much of that is wanting to keep McCaffrey from jumping into the Star Trek transfer portal. That's fine. I get it. I'm of the opinion that McCaffrey has potential to be a good college QB and a dynamic all-purpose player. The coach and I have disagreed before. This can't be about Frost's experience as a QB, though. It has to be what's best for the program. And that might be McCaffrey at quarterback. The thing is, this will play itself out. Between Adrian Martinez next season and Logan Smothers coming up, McCaffrey will find out where he stands. Hard to imagine he'll want to sit another season and even harder to imagine Frost would not use a talent like McCaffrey somewhere on the field next year if he's not quarterback. If McCaffrey can't win the job, would he accept a move to receiver/handyman? Or take his talents elsewhere? Again, this will play out.