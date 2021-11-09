Tom's Takes: Scott Frost is staying, so let's talk about standards for success

Nebraska hasn't been a good job for a long time. Yes, it has a passionate fan base and money it hasn't been afraid to spend. But, as the saying goes, you have to get on a plane to recruit. And it's a place that has had a quick trigger finger when it comes to coaching changes.

Mostly, it has had dysfunction at the administrative level. Coaches today are more selective than ever about jumping for jobs. Guys like Luke Fickell and Matt Campbell have to have a really good reason to leave. They have most everything they want where they are, big money, manageable expectations and fan bases that adore them and don't want to lose them.

Coaches leave for places where they can win the conference and hunt the national title. Even more than that, a stable situation with the president and A.D. People they can trust. People who will have their back.

In less than one year, Alberts has shown he's an A.D. who is going to have his football coach's back. By reaching out and talking and listening once a week. And now by extending a second chance to someone he didn't hire.

I have no idea how popular Frost is in the coaching community. But coaches generally will look favorably on what Alberts did Monday. They'll take notice.