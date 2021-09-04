Tom's Takes: Scott Frost let Nebraska's running backs come out to play

Check out Tom Shatel's three takes from Nebraska's win over Fordham.

* * *

1. Scott Frost let his running backs come out to play and they had fun. Seven different running backs had carries. There were 329 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. There were option plays. A workhorse emerged in Markese Stepp, with his 18 carries and 101 yards and 5.6 yards per carry. It was a welcome sight after last week's one-foot-in game plan. It doesn't look like Nebraska has a great or special back. But there are good ones who can get some yards after contact, make first downs and find the end zone inside the 10. Yes, against Fordham, though I will not disparage a team with a linebacker who had 30 tackles. Fordham came to play. And a nice piece of the puzzle showed up for Nebraska.

2. Ladies and gentlemen, may I please have your attention for an important announcement: Kicker Brendan Franke went five-for-five touchbacks after putting them in the end zone last week. What a concept. And Daniel Cemi had two punts for 40 yards, an improvement. Now, about these punt returns. I offer this half-joking: why put anyone back there at all? Nebraska is not a threat to break a return. Just let it go. That beats some of the things we've seen in two weeks.