Tom's Takes: Special teams errors, empty seats and Scott Frost the play-caller

1. Please, Scott Frost. Call Sean Snyder.
I don't have his number. I'm sure you still have Bill Snyder's. Call the coach and get connected with his son, the special teams guru. Call up Sean, who is at USC, and pay him whatever he needs to be your special teams coach.
A kickoff return to start the game. A botched fair catch on a kick return. It's got to end. This game came down to one play, one call. But the one play could have been the very first one. Goodness.
2. I hear it was the opening weekend of Deer Hunting Season in Wisconsin.
That's a big deal here. But it shouldn't mean so many empty seats at Camp Randall for the final home game of the season, with the Badgers still in control of winning the West Division.
There were more than 20,000 tickets that went unscanned last week against Northwestern. The announced crowd here was 67,888 at Camp Randall (capacity 80,321). But it looked like there were more empty benches.
Regardless, what gives? Down on State Street on Friday night, I asked a friend who is a Wisconsin fan. He said if the Badgers lose a couple games early in the season, fans stop caring.
I'm sure they'll care this week as the Badgers try to win the division at rival Minnesota. After that, apathy may set in again as the likely opponent in the Big Ten title game is that little team called Ohio State.
3. I liked the new offensive coordinator for the Huskers on Saturday. Not a bad play-caller.
What's his name? Oh, Frost? Pretty good stuff from the head coach, who is looking to turn over his play-calling to a new OC.
There's certainly something to be said for winging it when you're 3-7. The Wisconsin defensive staff is going to have nightmares watching this film. There were Husker receivers running wide open on just about every play.
One thing I'd like to see in a new OC: When it's short yardage, fourth-and-1, etc., put the quarterback under center and sneak it.
Also, the Badgers had no idea what to do on the option. Would have been fun to see more of it, perhaps down at the end when NU still had time outs.
