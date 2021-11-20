Tom's Takes: Special teams errors, empty seats and Scott Frost the play-caller

1. Please, Scott Frost. Call Sean Snyder.

I don't have his number. I'm sure you still have Bill Snyder's. Call the coach and get connected with his son, the special teams guru. Call up Sean, who is at USC, and pay him whatever he needs to be your special teams coach.

A kickoff return to start the game. A botched fair catch on a kick return. It's got to end. This game came down to one play, one call. But the one play could have been the very first one. Goodness.

2. I hear it was the opening weekend of Deer Hunting Season in Wisconsin.

That's a big deal here. But it shouldn't mean so many empty seats at Camp Randall for the final home game of the season, with the Badgers still in control of winning the West Division.

There were more than 20,000 tickets that went unscanned last week against Northwestern. The announced crowd here was 67,888 at Camp Randall (capacity 80,321). But it looked like there were more empty benches.

Regardless, what gives? Down on State Street on Friday night, I asked a friend who is a Wisconsin fan. He said if the Badgers lose a couple games early in the season, fans stop caring.