Tom's Takes: The heat is on, and Scott Frost feels it

Just my preference, but I don't need updates from the A.D. Criticism from up top doesn't help the cause, and usually comes off as grandstanding. A vote of confidence usually just means the poor coach is about to get whacked.

Trev will be visible, but we don't need to hear from him until after the season.

3. Alex Shriver says a "ton" of Husker fans are calling for Frost to be fired. NebHuskers1988 wants to know if Frost will make staff changes. I'll address these together.

First, I think a change is a long shot. We'll see how the second half goes, but I don't expect it to happen. I have no inside information. But I believe Alberts would rather not do something like that in his first year.

There are the obvious financial ramifications, but I also think he'd like to treat a Husker legacy — and legend — the right way and give him more time. Things would have to unravel in a bad way for there to be a change.

And Nebraska's defense is too good to let that happen. The Big Ten is not stacked with explosive offenses. I'm not saying there are several wins out there, but I don't see the Blackshirts letting things get ugly. I see them giving the team every chance to win.