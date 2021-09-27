Tom's Takes: The heat is on, and Scott Frost feels it

The heat is on, and other takes about Scott Frost:
1. Yes, the heat is on. And Frost feels it.
That's why — going into the sixth game of this season — the head coach has a hands-on approach with the offensive line. Why Frost said Monday that two positions — left guard and right tackle — may be up for grabs.
That's urgency.
That's Frost also acknowledging things need to change — and in a hurry. He's right. I know the line is young, but there need to be consequences. Sometimes a benching flips a player's switch.
In any case, you can't just stand pat. That Frost is getting involved at this point may not bode well for O-line coach Greg Austin, but we will see how the line plays moving forward.
2. Took some questions Sunday night on Twitter.
Aaron Britton asked if we will hear from Trev Alberts at some point. I don't think so. And I hope not. We don't need a statement from the A.D. every time the team loses. We also don't need an in-season report card from the boss.
Alberts is involved and is deeply qualified to evaluate the program. He talks with Frost every Sunday and attends practices when he can.
Bill Moos liked to play cheerleader and calm the masses with his rhetoric. Shawn Eichorst said nothing — until he did, and then it came off as panic and got him fired.
Just my preference, but I don't need updates from the A.D. Criticism from up top doesn't help the cause, and usually comes off as grandstanding. A vote of confidence usually just means the poor coach is about to get whacked.
Trev will be visible, but we don't need to hear from him until after the season.
3. Alex Shriver says a "ton" of Husker fans are calling for Frost to be fired. NebHuskers1988 wants to know if Frost will make staff changes. I'll address these together.
First, I think a change is a long shot. We'll see how the second half goes, but I don't expect it to happen. I have no inside information. But I believe Alberts would rather not do something like that in his first year.
There are the obvious financial ramifications, but I also think he'd like to treat a Husker legacy — and legend — the right way and give him more time. Things would have to unravel in a bad way for there to be a change.
And Nebraska's defense is too good to let that happen. The Big Ten is not stacked with explosive offenses. I'm not saying there are several wins out there, but I don't see the Blackshirts letting things get ugly. I see them giving the team every chance to win.
Fans are going to say what they want. That happens when you lose. But in this case I don't see it happening. Again, we'll see how the second half goes.
If things don't get better, I could definitely see a change of assistants, particularly at offensive line and special teams — as in hiring an actual full-time special teams coach.
This is someone who makes sure the punter knows what to do and makes sure he executes it. Makes sure you have at least one punter — if not two — who can punt more than seven yards.
The Big Ten is a field position conference. Respect the game, respect the league.
As I wrote after the game Saturday, it boggles the mind that someone like Frost wouldn't take special teams more seriously.
Now, whether you can find someone to come in and take the job is another story for another day. Let's see how the rest of the season goes.
I think Nebraska can win the next two games. In fact, I'm predicting it.
Wow. That escalated quickly.
