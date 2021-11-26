Tom's Takes: The most impressive — if that's the right word — stat of Nebraska's season

1. Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine tweeted that Nebraska is the first team in college football history to lose nine games by single-digits.

I had no idea that someone kept these kinds of stats or that there was a place to find them. Suffice it to say you'll never see this displayed on a sideboard at Memorial Stadium.

Perhaps most impressive, if that's the right word to use, is that Nebraska probably found nine different ways to lose each of those games.

2. Considering the stage and the opposing defense, Logan Smothers played well in his debut.

Yes the hiccups were costly, but you knew Iowa was going to adjust to him and the key would be how he'd react to it. Smothers looked like a guy you could build around going forward, but Scott Frost indeed has to build around him.

If Smothers is the guy, hire an offensive coordinator who fits with a running quarterback. And keep running the quarterback — or running back — until the opponent proves it can stop it.

Goodness, why are you even putting Smothers in position to get that safety? Run it. Run him.