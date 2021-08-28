Tom's Takes: Where was the run game in Nebraska's loss to Illinois?

Check out Tom Shatel's three takes from Nebraska's loss to Illinois.

* * *

1. One of the things I expected on Saturday was to meet the running backs. That really never happened.

It seemed like Scott Frost went away from the run game early when it wasn't working.

Frost said Illinois surprised NU by showing an odd defensive front and that didn't sound good, but it shouldn't matter if your offensive line can impose its will. That didn't happen. And there was no run game.

Adrian Martinez had 17 carries but many were of the scramble variety, including his 75-yard romp for a touchdown. I know Martinez is fumble prone, but having him stand in the pocket is not the answer. He would be most dangerous as part of a quarterback-run scheme. That would drive opposing coaches crazy. In any case, it's still about the blocking. Nothing is happening without that.

2. Is the Sellout Streak going to be a big deal this week? With Fordham coming to town? Seems like there are bigger things to worry about.

3. It almost seemed sacrilegious to give Caleb Tannor a personal foul for slamming quarterback Brandon Peters to the turf.