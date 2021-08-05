Tony Tuioti has deep D-line room and possibly the biggest player in Husker history

LINCOLN — Jailen Weaver came in as advertised. More than advertised, in fact.

The Nebraska defensive end, listed at 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, may be the biggest player in Husker history when defensive line coach — Tony Tuioti talking on the Husker Sports Network before training camp had begun — divulged that Weaver, who graduated from a Antioch (Calif.) High School this summer, weighed nearly 400 pounds upon arrival. He’s down to 380 pounds now, Tuioti said.

“There’s a lot there to work with,” Tuioti said on “Sports Nightly” about Weaver, who needs to cut more weight with strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis. “Once he can get himself right, we’ll be able to see what he can do.”

Weaver won’t be needed during the 2021 season. Nebraska has one of its deepest, most experienced defensive lines ever. Each key contributor from 2020 — including sixth-year “super senior” Ben Stille — came back for Tuioti, who is in his third season at Nebraska.

“We’ve got guys I feel really comfortable with to be able to help us out and play this year, and we bring the young guys along, too.” Tuioti said. “We’re in a pretty good place.”