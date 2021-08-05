Tony Tuioti has deep D-line room and possibly the biggest player in Husker history

LINCOLN — Jailen Weaver came in as advertised. More than advertised, in fact.
The Nebraska defensive end, listed at 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, may be the biggest player in Husker history when defensive line coach — Tony Tuioti talking on the Husker Sports Network before training camp had begun — divulged that Weaver, who graduated from a Antioch (Calif.) High School this summer, weighed nearly 400 pounds upon arrival. He’s down to 380 pounds now, Tuioti said.
“There’s a lot there to work with,” Tuioti said on “Sports Nightly” about Weaver, who needs to cut more weight with strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis. “Once he can get himself right, we’ll be able to see what he can do.”
Weaver won’t be needed during the 2021 season. Nebraska has one of its deepest, most experienced defensive lines ever. Each key contributor from 2020 — including sixth-year “super senior” Ben Stille — came back for Tuioti, who is in his third season at Nebraska.
“We’ve got guys I feel really comfortable with to be able to help us out and play this year, and we bring the young guys along, too.” Tuioti said. “We’re in a pretty good place.”
The good place starts with Stille, who did not practice much in spring, instead taking a player-coach role in camp, tutoring some of the younger players like Ru’Quan Buckley, the true freshman who enrolled early and took more spring camp reps (368) than any other Husker defensive lineman. Another young lineman who got valuable experience was nose tackle Nash Hutmacher, whom Tuioti said graded out the best from the spring game thanks to a surprising good interior pass rush.
“He’s a gamer,” Tuioti said. Both Buckley and Hutmacher will have to fight hard for game snaps, though, as Nebraska has four ends and two nose tackles ahead of them.
Stille, Casey Rogers, Ty Robinson and Deontre Thomas are the ends. Robinson, still technically a freshman has “all the tools,” Tuioti said, to be a dominant player. Rogers was a breakthrough player in 2020, and Tuioti expects he’ll continue to improve. Thomas missed almost all of last season with injuries, while Stille, as the veteran, had his strongest season last year and needs to get “acclimated” again to taking snaps in training camp.
At nose tackle. Damion Daniels has shed more weight, Tuioti said, by hitting the treadmill and Stairmaster hard in the training room. Jordon Riley, injured just before the 2020 season, has dropped 15 pounds, Tuioti said, and should be a key factor in the defensive line rotation in 2021.
Another player who has impressed Tuioti, he said, is Yutan graduate and walk-on Colton Feist.
The first time Tuioti said he met Feist, the coach didn’t believe he’d be able to play for Nebraska.
“He’s a guy who just kept his head down and kept working, kept working and got stronger, bigger, and with every rep that I gave, he’s out there just producing for us,” Tuioti said. “He’s running to the football, he’s playing our brand of football we want up front, and he’s earned my trust in that.”
