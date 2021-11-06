Top Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson unavailable for Nebraska game

LINCOLN — Ohio State’s leading receiver is reportedly unavailable to play today against Nebraska.

Junior wideout Garrett Wilson is out with an injury, according to a Rivals report. The 6-foot, 192-pounder leads the Buckeyes in receptions (43) and receiving yards (687) and has scored six touchdowns.

It’s the first game the playmaker has missed because of injury in his career through three seasons.

Part of one of the most talented receiving trios in college football, Wilson will leave a void to be filled by future NFL draft picks in senior Chris Olave and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has 35 catches for 648 yards and three touchdowns. Olave has made 35 grabs for 562 yards and a team-high nine receiving scores from redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

OSU true freshmen Emeka Egbuka — a former-five star prospect — and Marvin Harrison Jr. are possibilities to step into a larger role along with the possible return of redshirt freshman Julian Fleming. ​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.