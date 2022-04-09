Top recruits just the beginning of Nebraska's biggest recruiting event in recent memory

LINCOLN — Dylan Raiola posed for pictures with a baby as fans took pictures along Memorial Stadium’s west sidelines. Ochaun Mathis stood at midfield in a university-issued silver jacket watching warmups.

Those two — a 2024 quarterback considered the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect by multiple recruiting services and perhaps the top available player in the transfer portal, respectively — were just the beginning of Nebraska’s biggest recruiting event in recent memory.

Upwards of 30 offered recruits/commits spanning four classes dotted the edges of the field Saturday morning. Mathis, an edge rusher and TCU transfer who is effectively NU’s top remaining priority for the 2022 class, was on an official visit. Most were there unofficially, soaking in the sun on a pleasant early afternoon with mid-60s temperatures.

Multiple Husker 2023 pledges were on hand including quarterback William Watson of Springfield, Massachusetts, as well as in-state offensive linemen Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) and Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast). So were a slew of 2022 signees who will arrive for good this summer — among them tight end Chase Androff, receivers Janiran Bonner and Decoldest Crawford, running back Emmett Johnson and defender Jake Appleget. Transfer kicker Timmy Bleekrode — who stayed at Furman this spring to graduate — manned the sidelines in jeans and a green cap.

At least one former Husker was back as well in outside ‘backer JoJo Domann.

A contingent of 2023 prospects from Georgia leaned against a red chain-link fence together in the north end zone. Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, receiver Barry Jackson and Bo Hughley — a four-star O-tackle and Georgia commit — mingled together. Another recruit sat entirely submerged under a Herbie Husker blanket.

Many other 2023 priorities mingled as well. Cornerback Curley Reed out of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Receiver Joshua Manning of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Georgia defensive tackle Joshua Horton. Four-star linebacker/edge rusher Trey Wilson of Texas.

Raiola was a clear 2024 focus, posing for a photo with NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts and making the rounds with fans. His father, Dominic — a former Husker All-American — wore a white “Run the Damn Ball” hat in support of his brother and new Nebraska O-line coach Donovan Raiola.

Two offered 2025 prospects were on hand as well in Omaha North defensive lineman Tyson Terry and Omaha Westside linebacker Christian Jones. Terry wore a Nebraska T-shirt and white Huskers cap.

