Top transfer portal target will visit Nebraska spring game

A top transfer portal pass rusher will make an official visit for Nebraska’s spring game.

TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis, who had 26 tackles for loss and 12½ sacks in his last three years with the Horned Frogs, posted his official visit plans on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 247-pound Mathis would fit in as an edge rusher – outside linebacker/defensive end – in Nebraska’s defense. If he picked NU – and official visits to the school tend to be good signs – Mathis would immediately become one of the top pass rushers on the Huskers’ defense, adding returning starters Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor.

NU has been active in the transfer portal over the last three months, adding quarterback Casey Thompson from Texas, defensive back Tommi Hill from Arizona State, punter Brian Buschini from Montana and receiver Trey Palmer from LSU, among other players.

