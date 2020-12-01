Tough love or a softer touch? Huskers weigh in on the best way to lead

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez doesn’t mind tough love. He gets it from his position coach, Mario Verduzco, a big details guy who likes to say he doesn’t want a quarterback who’s a “candy ass.”
Martinez never has to wonder where he stands with Verduzco. He prefers that.
"For me, when a coach is coaching me hard, that means he cares," Martinez said.
Before he arrived at Nebraska, he’d long believed all great players wanted to be coached hard.
In his three years at NU, Martinez has discovered not every teammate feels the same way. As a captain elected by those teammates to lead, he’s learned to be sensitive toward the guys who prefer alternative approaches.
"People are different,” Martinez said. “Especially here at Nebraska. Guys come from all different types of cultures and environments. I believe it’s a case-to-case type deal, and getting to know that person, getting to know that player, what motivates them is a big piece of that.
"I would say generally with my generation, guys tend not to like to be yelled at, especially in group settings. Little things like that, you have to know in my position as a captain. Trying to get on those guys — yeah, I definitely do that, but I don’t want to yell in front of the whole team and embarrass them. So sometimes that means pulling them aside and coaching them that way."
For example, Martinez said there was little use in yelling at center Cam Jurgens for a series of bad snaps, because Jurgens already knew it was a problem and felt bad about it.
“Me coming up to him and getting in his face — and anything like that — I don't think that's going to help the situation,” Martinez said.
At the same time, Scott Frost wants a player-led culture full of accountability. After NU’s loss to Iowa, Frost cited former teammates Jason Peter and Grant Wistrom as the kind of leaders who never let player slip-ups — such as missing class — ever reach Tom Osborne because their leadership took care of it first.
“There’s probably a few things they did that they couldn’t do nowadays,” Frost said of Wistrom and Peter, whose leadership was more public and forthright. "It’s just the accountability. When you have time with a team and you build the culture you want, we call them culture-keepers. They come in as young players, they learn how it’s supposed to be done, what the expectations are, how to hold other people accountable to that. Then those young players become old players who not only hold the team to those standards but teach the young guys how to do that as well.”
Martinez, who was benched three weeks ago but regained his starting job against Iowa, is one of those culture-keepers. He noted that Nebraska wants to have an accountable, player-led, tough-love culture at times, but it takes a "blend" of that and an approach that works with Generation Z athletes.
“It’s tricky,” Martinez said. “It really is tricky. With what we kind of stand for here at Nebraska, yeah, some of that old-school tough love, there’s definitely a place for that. It does play a role here in our program. But if you can have a combination of those two — not everyone’s going to be a perfect fit, not everyone’s going to love that style — but that’s our culture, and that’s what our coaches want to establish, that’s what our leaders want to establish."
Frost said he understands things have changed in culture.
"Kids are a little different now. I don't think there's a lot or as much tough love when they grow up," Frost said. "Our program is going to be about love first, and the toughness has to be built in along with that. That's how you reach players today, in my opinion. If they know you care about them, and genuinely care about them, they'll do about anything for you."
Frost said Nebraska’s culture keeps getting better, but NU has to recruit the right players who can fit into the system, the city and the locker room.
Frost knows firsthand what that’s like. He initially signed with Stanford, played two seasons there, and transferred back to Nebraska.
“We have to make sure we’re going to recruit the type of kid who’s going to flourish in Nebraska,” Frost said. “And I think some kids are going to come here, assimilate and love it. Maybe there’s a few others that wouldn’t. I went somewhere else and it didn’t fit me, so that’s not unusual.”
