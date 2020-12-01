Tough love or a softer touch? Huskers weigh in on the best way to lead

“It’s tricky,” Martinez said. “It really is tricky. With what we kind of stand for here at Nebraska, yeah, some of that old-school tough love, there’s definitely a place for that. It does play a role here in our program. But if you can have a combination of those two — not everyone’s going to be a perfect fit, not everyone’s going to love that style — but that’s our culture, and that’s what our coaches want to establish, that’s what our leaders want to establish."

Frost said he understands things have changed in culture.

"Kids are a little different now. I don't think there's a lot or as much tough love when they grow up," Frost said. "Our program is going to be about love first, and the toughness has to be built in along with that. That's how you reach players today, in my opinion. If they know you care about them, and genuinely care about them, they'll do about anything for you."

Frost said Nebraska’s culture keeps getting better, but NU has to recruit the right players who can fit into the system, the city and the locker room.

Frost knows firsthand what that’s like. He initially signed with Stanford, played two seasons there, and transferred back to Nebraska.